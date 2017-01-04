Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live on-going coverage of tonight's edition of Lucha Underground on The El Rey Network. You are all welcome to follow along and chime in with your thoughts and feedback on the message board. Just hit REFRESH on your browser to update the page when the show begins.

Tonight's episode is entitled "Evil Rising". It is the last episode before Lucha's Underground's mid-season finale next Wednesday night. This show will feature The Battle of The Bulls winner "The Mack" challenging Johnny Mundo for The Lucha Underground Championship. As well as, Sexy Star taking on Mariposa, and a Trios match with The Rabbit Tribe, led by Paul London, taking on Kobra Moon and her Reptile Tribe.

Lucha Underground

Season 3 Episode 18 "EVIL RISING"

The show opens with a video that serves as a prelude to tonight. In the video is a look back to The Mack winning The Battle of The Bulls tournament. Which has earned him a shot at Johnny Mundo and The Lucha Underground Championship. Also highlighted in the video is Sexy Star's current feud with Mariposa, Paul London's "Rabbit Tribe" and Kobra Moon's reptile tribe and it's forced recruitment of Drago.

The opening scene of the show has Mil Muertes in a darkened room with Catrina. Muertes is ranting about Prince Puma's return. He can't believe that he is still alive after Grave Consequences. Catrina tells Muertes that Vampiro is the one to blame for Puma's resurrection because Vampiro deals with Black Magic. Catrina tells Muertes that if he wants Puma, He will have to get to Vampiro first.

Catrina is now walking through the hallways of The Temple. When Jeremiah Crane approaches her from behind. Crane taunts Catrina, and tells her that he beat Mil Muertes last week. The man that she loves. Catrina says that Muertes is not the one that she loves. As she walks away from Crane. Jeremiah has a look of shock on his face. With the realization, that he may be the one that Catrina loves.

We are now inside The Temple. Matt Striker and Vampiro hype tonight's show from the broadcast table. They cue to Melissa Santos in ring for tonight's opening match.

Sexy Star vs. Mariposa

This match was requested by Sexy Star. In recent weeks, Star has been stalked by someone. She has come to the conclusion that Mariposa is the one playing mind games with her.

Star jumps Mariposa to start things off. She grounds and pounds her, then throws her around the ring by her pigtails. Sexy knocks Mariposa to the outside, and then launches herself on top of her. Star continues attacking on the outside. Mariposa battles back and the two women continue brawling. We get our first holy chant on the show just minutes into the match. When Mariposa has Sexy by her waist, She starts swinging Sexy and slams her head repeatedly into the broadcast table.

A weakened Star is now dragged into the ring. Mariposa tries to finish Sexy with her butterfly effect finisher. Sexy escapes out of the hold and delivers a boot to Mariposa's face. She then starts striking Mariposa with knife edged chops. The momentum is now in Sexy's favor. Star continues the assault on Mariposa with multiple strikes. Mariposa battles back and hits a samoan drop. She covers Star for a near fall. Mariposa then applies a modified indian death lock on Sexy. Star eventually gets to the ropes and breaks the hold. Mariposa heads to the top rope and comes off with a moonsault but misses. Sexy fires up and hits a basement dropkick. Both women battle to the top rope. Star knocks her Mariposa down and comes off the top with a double foot stomp. Star covers Mariposa and pins her for the victory.

Sexy Star defeats Mariposa by pinfall

After the match, Mariposa's brother Marty The Moth comes to the ring to console her. He ends up choke slamming Mariposa. As the show goes to it's first break....

When the show returns, Mascarita Sagrada is backstage at The Temple lifting weights, twice the size of himself. He is approached by The Rabbit Tribe. Paul London is with Mala Suerte and Saltador. The Rabbit Tribe bows before Mascarita. They tell him that they have finally found their white rabbit. Mascarita repeats the word no several times. Paul London says that Mascarita is their guru and god. That he is the leader of their tribe. London asks Mascarita to join them at ringside tonight. Mascarita tells London in Spanish, that he is "loco" and walks away. When Sagrada walks away, London and his tribe members hold hands and talk about how incredible Mascarita is.

Back in The Temple for this upcoming Trios match.

The Rabbit Tribe (Paul London, Mala Suerte & Saltador) vs. Kobra Moon, Pindar and Vibora

