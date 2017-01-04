Welcome to Wrestling Inc's coverage of WWE NXT. Tonight's episode will emanate from Melbourne, Australia, where the NXT brand had a series of live events in "the land down under." The match card includes a Steel Cage Match for the NXT Championship between challenger Samoa Joe and newly crowned 2-time champion, Shinsuke Nakamura.

- Tom Phillips and Corey Graves welcome us to the show and run down tonight's card.

The Revival vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss

The Top Guys against the Blue Chippers. Series of arm drags, with last one reversed into a roll-up by Moss for a short cover. Dawson works over Moss' arm, Moss able to reverse the pressure and make the tag to Tino. Quick shoulder toss but toward Dawson's side of the ring and he makes the tag to Wilder. They trade ab poses, get into a whip exchange, and Sabbatelli hits a nice leaping cross body. Tag made to Moss and they execute some tandem offense. Doesn't last long, tag made to Dawson, and chops rain down in Melbourne. Moss fights back and shows off his power with a pair of shoulder blocks and fall-away slam. Tino comes in without a tag to hit a double team, which is executed poorly at best. Back in the ring, Wilder hangs on to Dawson to cause a distraction. Dawson takes advantage and rakes the eyes of Moss much to the crowd's delight.

Rebound suplex from Dawson to Moss, cover for a two. Tag made to Dash and he wrings the neck of Moss. The crowd tries to get the young prospect in the match and is able to create some space with a throw to the corner that ends up crotching Dash. Dawson ducks an enzigure, Moss slips an elbow drop, and hot tag is made to Tino. Sabatelli cleans house with some impressive offense. Tag to Moss and goes for their finisher, but Dash trips up Tino. Teamwork is the word of the day as the former champ find ways to stay in it. Blind tag made off an atomic drop, ducks a clothesline, and hits the Shatter Machine for the win.

Winners via Pinfall: The Revival

- After a quick break, we head straight back to the ring for more tag team action.

Elias Samson & Bobby Roode vs. Tye Dillinger & Buddy Murphy

Before the match, Samson enters to nuclear heat and hilarious and non-PG crowd chants. His partner Bobby Roode comes in with the biggest pop of the night so far as Graves joins in to his theme. Nice hometown pop for Buddy Murphy and another great pop for "The Perfect Ten" Tye Dillinger. I like that they showed the long entrances to showcase four unique reactions.

Definitely a house show feel as the performers interact with the crowd. We get an "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie" chant with "Ten, Ten, Ten." Roode showboating after a take down. Hair flip from Murphy into Roode's eyes stops the attack momentarily. Murphy able to wrench the arm of Roode, make the tag to Dillinger, but Roode slips out and makes the tag. Samson met with "drift away" chants but unfortunately doesn't oblige. Samson and Dillinger tie up and The Drifter takes early advantage. Dillinger sent to the outside, but trips up Samson, and jumps into a splash over the ropes. Murphy tagged back in, throws in some offense, and quick tag made back to Dillinger. He sets Samson up in the corner for ten punches until Samson counters a whip with a knee strike. Roode tags in to continue on the wounded Dillinger. Beautiful spine buster from the Glorious One and another quick tag made.

Samson continues to work over Dillinger and tag made. Roode sets up Dillinger in the corner for punches as the crowd chants "one!" each time. They anticipate another one, but Roode pulls short. Super kick out of nowhere from Dillinger to Roode and he's able to crawl to Murphy for the hot tag. Flurry of forearms and clotheslines from the Aussie superstar. Sweet double knees from the top. Rana from Murphy on Roode, but that's not enough as a blind tag is made. Murphy heads to the outside for a dive to take Roode out of the equation. Legal men in the ring and Dillinger sets up the Tye Breaker, which he executes for the win.

Winners via Pinfall: Tye Dillinger & Buddy Murphy

