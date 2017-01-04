- UFC female bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes picked up a couple things from Ronda Rousey. First, she knows how to finish opponents quickly, as evident by her 48-second beating handed down to Rousey at UFC 207 recently.

Second, the Brazilian has figured out that she can keep her name in the headlines by continually ripping Rousey. In an interview with TMZ Sports, "The Lioness" did just that, calling the former champion "overrated" among several other things.

- The Nevada Athletic Commission already handed down their punishment for former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar. Now, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has done the same. USADA gave Lesnar a one-year suspension for his use of banned substances ahead of a meeting with Mark Hunt at UFC 200.

Lesnar originally won the heavyweight contest, but that result was reversed to a no-contest after the failed test. His NAC suspension runs retroactive for a year from July 9, while the USADA suspension began July 15.

Below is the complete USADA statement regarding Lesnar:

"USADA announced today that UFC athlete, Brock Lesnar, of the Brooklyn Park, M.N., received a one-year sanction, pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, after testing positive for a prohibited substance on two occasions. "Lesnar, 39, tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolite, 4-hydroxyclomiphene, following an out-of-competition urine test conducted on June 28, 2016, and an in-competition urine test conducted on July 9, 2016, at UFC 200 in Las Vegas, Nev. Clomiphene is a prohibited substance in the category of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the WADA Prohibited List. "Lesnar's one-year period of ineligibility began on July 15, 2016, the date on which he was provisionally suspended by USADA, and is identical in length to the sanction imposed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) on December 15, 2016. In addition, the NSAC overturned Lesnar's victory at UFC 200 to a no-contest. "Pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all UFC athletes serving a period of ineligibility for an anti-doping policy violation are required to remain in the USADA registered testing pool and make themselves available for testing in order to receive credit for time served under his or her sanction. Furthermore, if an athlete retires during his or her period of ineligibility, the athlete's sanction will be tolled until such time the athlete notifies USADA of his or her return from retirement and once again makes him or herself available for no-advance-notice, out-of-competition testing. "USADA conducts the year-round, independent anti-doping program for all UFC athletes. USADA is an independent, non-profit, non-governmental agency whose sole mission is to preserve the integrity of competition, inspire true sport, and protect the rights of clean athletes. In an effort to aid UFC athletes, as well as their support team members, in understanding the rules applicable to them, USADA provides comprehensive instruction on the UFC Anti-Doping Program website regarding the testing process and prohibited substances, how to obtain permission to use a necessary medication, and the risks and dangers of taking supplements as well as performance-enhancing and recreational drugs. In addition, the agency manages a drug reference hotline, Drug Reference Online, conducts educational sessions, and proactively distributes a multitude of educational materials, such as the Prohibited List, easy-reference wallet cards, and periodic athlete alerts."

