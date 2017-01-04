Source: ESPN.com

WWE superstar Finn Balor was interviewed by ESPN recently. During the interview, Balor talked about Will Ospreay, UK championship tournament and more. You can read some highlights below:

"Will Ospreay has obviously done incredible things. He's out in New Japan now and that's gonna really make him brush up on his fundamentals. The fundamentals are literally the foundation for everything we do. Without those, there are just holes in your work that you can see from the back of the building.I found going to Japan, working in the dojos, brushing up on the fundamentals, that's where I really mastered what I was doing. Hopefully the same is gonna happen for Will. This is gonna take Will from an incredible performer to the finished product, being able to perform in New Japan. So hopefully in a few years, he will be involved here"

About the UK championship tournament:

"Just remember that when I went to New Japan, nobody knew who I was. And I've done okay. So don't be fooled by the fact you don't know their names. The reason you don't know their names or you've never seen them before, is because they've never had this exposure. This is gonna shine a light on all of these guys. mThe fact they may not be big names or used on a lot of big independent promotions, I don't think that has any bearing on their ability. I think there's gonna be a lot of standouts."



How the tournament will impact local wrestling:

"This tournament, obviously it's great for WWE to build a new brand, but more importantly, it's gonna stimulate growth in the grassroots of local wrestling and independent wrestling. When kids tune in and see Jordan Devlin, Trent Seven, Pete Dunne, Wolfgang on the WWE Network, and then they see a poster at the town hall for their local wrestling show, they're gonna say, 'Oh my God, that's Pete Dunne, I wanna go see him.'

Balor also talked about working in NJPW dojos and more. You can read the full interview here.

