- As seen above, Ring of Honor's Women of Honor video features the full match between Kelly Klein and ODB.

- Here are NJPW New Year's Dash results from earlier today.

1) Ricochet, Kyle O'Reilly and David Finlay defeated Tiger Mask, Jushin Thunder Liger and Henare

2) Yujiro Takahashi and Hangman Page defeated Yos--tatsu and Billy Gun

3) YOSHI-HASHI and Roppongi Vice defeated The Young Bucks and Adam Cole

4) Team 2000 (Scott Norton, Hiro Saito, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima and Cheeseburger) defeated Bullet Club (Kenny Omega, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Bad Luck Fale and Bone Soldier)

5) Michael Elgin and KUSHIDA defeated Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi

6) Katsuyori Shibata, Juice Robinson, Tomoaki Honma, Togi Makabe and Yuji Nagata defeated Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii and Will Ospreay

7) Manabu Nakanishi, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated EVIL, SANADA and BUSHI for the NEVER Six Man titles

It should also be noted that Suzuki-gun made their return to NJPW on this show.

- Kenny Omega recently tweeted his first comments since losing to Kazuchika Okada in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 11. The match between these two lasted just over forty-six minutes and was widely considered the show's "Match of the Night."

Thank you everyone for your support and for watching #wk11 . It was the greatest stage for me to show my vision for pro-wrestling. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 5, 2017

