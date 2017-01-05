- Nikki Bella posted a new video celebrating that The Bella Twins YouTube channel now has over 200k subscribers and she will be adding some older videos of herself to the channel in the future.

WWE recently posted an article highlighting four of its newest recruits to the Women's Division: Kimber Lee, Heidi Lovelace, Andrea, and Julia Ho. Lee, Andrea, and Lovelace have all made their names on the indies in companies like Shine, EVOLVE, and Chikara. Ho was a model, singer, and fought in a couple amateur MMA matches (2-0) before coming to the WWE. All four will be headed to WWE's Performance Center.

- Sasha Banks danced with the Bollywood Boyz at the WWE Performance Center. Speaking of the Boyz, they were recently sent to NXT for some additional training, while Sasha Banks is currently in a feud with Nia Jax on Raw. This week, she helped Bayley defeat Jax (via distraction) in a number one contender's match for Charlotte's title.

