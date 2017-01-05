TNA has announced that tonight's sem-live edition of Impact Wrestling from Orlando will feature an extra 10 minutes of TV time.
* World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards defends against Bobby Lashley, Ethan Carter III or a mystery man
* The Hardys appear on Fact of Life with Eli Drake to make an announcement
Sometimes 2 hours isn't enough time. pic.twitter.com/s0K1jcFzMk— TNA WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 5, 2017
