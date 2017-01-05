Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Bill Goldberg's new WWE contract includes a deal for three pay-per-view events - the Royal Rumble, the March 5th Fastlane pay-per-view in Milwaukee and WrestleMania 33 from Orlando.

Goldberg is expected to make fairly regular WWE TV appearances through WrestleMania to promote the Rumble, Fastlane and the big show itself.

