- Above is a teaser for next Wednesday's Total Divas episode. There are just three episodes until the mid-season finale.

Brock Lesnar is booked for the Sunday, March 12th WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City. This is a SmackDown live event. A Ticketmaster pre-sale began today with the passcode WWEMSG.

- WWE has confirmed that next week's WWE NXT episode will feature The Revival vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. NXT Women's Champion Asuka will also make an announcement.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.