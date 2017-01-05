- Above is a teaser for next Wednesday's Total Divas episode. There are just three episodes until the mid-season finale.
- WWE has confirmed that next week's WWE NXT episode will feature The Revival vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. NXT Women's Champion Asuka will also make an announcement.
Will #TheRevival @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE become 3x #WWENXT #TagTeamChamps? Find out NEXT WEEK! @JohnnyGargano @ProjectCiampa pic.twitter.com/3SRAeFyz0L— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 5, 2017
What does your longest-reigning #NXTWomensChampion @WWEAsuka have in store for the #NXTUniverse? Find out NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/06Sn45qYsb— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 5, 2017
