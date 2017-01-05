- As seen in the video above, What Culture Pro Wrestling announced the departures of Joseph Connors, Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven due to "WWE contractual obligations." All four men are scheduled to be part of the upcoming WWE UK Championship tournament. As noted, William Regal was recently interviewed by WCPW after the WWE UK Championship was announced and had said that talent working the tournament would still be able to work elsewhere, which apparently isn't completely the case.

"There is zero restriction on anybody working anywhere, except for these companies who won't let these fellas work for them [WWE]," Regal said in December. "They are free agents, just as long as we need them for certain dates, we'll give them plenty of notice. This is not the 'Big Bad Wolf' coming in to try and take away everything from anybody. This is to give these fellas, who we think are the best, some money in their pockets."

- Deonna Purrazzo, who worked the last two SmackDown tapings under a mask as La Luchadora on SmackDown Live, will apparently be working this weekend's TNA television tapings. OVW trainer Rip Rogers noted that she would be working the tapings on Twitter, and Purrazzo apparently confirmed by writing "Ohhhh that's me!"

In addition to the past two SmackDown tapings, Purrazzo was slated to face Alexa Bliss on an episode of SmackDown last month, but the Bliss attacked her before the match ever started. She also appeared on several episodes of NXT in late 2015 and early 2016.

Guess who will b working TNA this weekend ? The one & only Deonna Purrazzo thats who!!! She worked PR WWE ROH TNA in 2016 & heading 2 Japan pic.twitter.com/p6q3rJLKb9 — Rip Rogers (@Hustler2754) January 4, 2017

