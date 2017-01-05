Source: PWInsider

PWInsider is reporting that TNA co-founder Jeff Jarrett and his wife, Karen, will be at this week's TNA television tapings in Orlando. As noted, Jarrett had met with Anthem Sports & Entertainment, which officially announced this week that they have acquired a majority interest in TNA, last week about returning to the company.

Jarrett had founded the company in 2002 alongside his father, Jerry Jarrett. After Panda Energy acquired a majority interest in TNA, Jeff Jarrett retained a minority interest in the company until January of 2014.

According to PWInsider, Anthem originally reached out to Jarrett last month and that this does not mean that Jarrett will be folding his Global Force Wrestling promotion. Jarrett's deal with TNA will apparently not affect any of GFW's business deals.

It was noted that Jarrett ally Dutch Mantell, f.k.a. Zeb Colter in WWE, is in Orlando and is also expected at this week's tapings. Mantel worked backstage for TNA on the creative team from 2003 - 2009.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.