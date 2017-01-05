Birthdays:

- Willie Mack (born January 5, 1987) turns 29



NWA St. Louis: January 5, 1962

in the Kiel Auditorium in St. Louis, Missouri

- El Diablo vs. Little Eagle ended in a Draw

- Lorenzo Parente defeated Danny Dusek

- Duke Keomuka defeated Guy LaRose

- Barbara Baker, Judy Glover & Millie Stafford defeated Dot Dotson, Jessica Rogers & Mae Goodson

- Cowboy Bradley defeated Bull Brummell

- John Paul Henning & Yukon Eric defeated Don Leo Jonathan & Stan Stasiak in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match

- Bob Ellis defeated Buddy Austin

- Johnny Valentine defeated Rip Hawk

NWA St. Louis: January 5, 1968

in St. Louis, Missouri

- Gene Kiniski (c) defeated Edouard Carpentier to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship (Special Referee: Buddy Rogers)

NWA Western States: January 5, 1970

in the Judging Arena in El Paso, Texas

- Mr. Wrestling defeated Jos LeDuc

- Rufus R. Jones vs. The Beast ends in a Draw

- Dick Murdoch defeated Jerry Kozak

- Gory Guerrero & Ricky Romero defeated Alex Perez & Gorgeous George Jr. [2:1] in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match

Stampede Wrestling: January 5, 1979

in Calgary, Alberta, Canada

- Mr. Hito defeated Big Daddy Ritter (c) by DQ in a STAMPEDE North American Heavyweight Championship Match

- Bret Hart (c) defeated The Dynamite Kid to retain the Stampede British Commonwealth Mid-Heavyweight Championship

- Mr. Sakurada defeated Norman Frederick Charles III

- Keith Hart defeated Bob Boucher

- Gil Hayes defeated John Foley

- Bruce Hart vs. Louis Lawrence ended in a Draw

WWF Championship Wrestling: January 5, 1985

at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center at Poughkeepsie, New York

- The US Express (Barry Windham & Mike Rotundo) defeated Rusty Brooks & Charlie Fulton

- Iron Sheik & Nikolai Volkoff (w/ Freddie Blassie) defeated Steve Lombardi & Mario Mancini;

- The North-South Connection (Adrian Adonis & Dick Murdoch) defeated Paul Roma & Salvatore Bellomo

- David Schultz defeated Jim Young

- Jack & Jerry Brisco defeated Gino Carabello & Dave Barbie

WCW Pro: January 5, 1991

at the Richmond County Civic Center in Augusta, Georgia

- Terry Taylor defeated Dutch Mantell

- Sid Vicious defeated Darnell Yates

- State Patrol (Lt. James Earl & Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker) defeated Brett Wayne & The Italian Stallion

- Brian Pillman defeated Crusher Knopf

- Buddy Landel defeated Rip Rogers

- The Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin & Michael Hayes) defeated The Young Pistols (Steve Armstrong & Tracy Smothers)

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 5, 1991

at the SunDome in Tampa, Florida

- The Texas Tornado defeated Tom Stone

- The Warlord (w/ Slick) defeated Don Steel

- Jim Duggan defeated JT Smith

- Sgt. Slaughter (w/ General Adnan) defeated Pat Armstrong

- The Orient Express (Kato & Tanaka) (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated The Mulkey Brothers (Bill Mulkey & Randy Mulkey)

WCW Power Hour: January 5, 1991

at the Augusta Civic Center in Augusta, Georgia

- Brian Pillman & The Z-Man defeated Ed Brock & Joe Cazana

- The Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin & Michael Hayes) defeated Rob Morgan & Tommy Angel

- Rick Steiner defeated Chuck Coates

- Terry Taylor defeated Brian Carr

- Michael Wallstreet defeated Rick Hardrock

- Sid Vicious defeated Dave Perry

- Ricky Morton defeated Bobby Eaton by DQ

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 5, 1992

at the Corpus Christi Memorial Coliseum in Corpus Christi, Texas

- Bret Hart (c) defeated Barry Horowitz to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- The Warlord (w/ Harvey Wippleman) defeated Larry Sampson

- The Big Boss Man defeated Jesse Hernandez

- The Natural Disasters (Earthquake & Typhoon) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Brian Donahue & Robert Taylor

- Repo Man defeated Sonny Blaze

ECW House Party: January 5, 1996

at the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- 911 & Rey Misterio Jr. defeated The Eliminators (John Kronus & Perry Saturn)

- Rob Van Dam defeated Axl Rotten

- Too Cold Scorpio (w/ Woman) defeated Mikey Whipwreck (c) to become ECW World Television Champion

- Taz (w/ Bill Alfonso) defeated Hack Myers

- Buh Buh Ray Dudley (w/ Big Dick Dudley, Chubby Dudley, DW Dudley & Sign Guy Dudley) defeated Jimmy del Ray (w/ Mr. Hughes)

- JT Smith & Tony Stetson vs. The Bad Crew (Dog & Rose) ended in a No Contest

- The Sandman (w/ Woman) (c) defeated Konnan to retain the ECW World Heavyweight Championship

- Sabu defeated Stevie Richards (w/ The Blue Meanie)

- The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock) defeated The Gangstas (Mustafa & New Jack) in a Tag Team Street Fight

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 5, 1997

at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

- Goldust (w/ Marlena) defeated Leif Cassidy

- Eddie Jackie & Jason Ahrndt defeated Steve Austin in a Two On One Handicap Match

- Doug Furnas & Philip LaFon defeated Cibernetico & Pierroth by DQ

- Flash Funk defeated Salvatore Sincere

- The Sultan (w/ Bob Backlund & The Iron Sheik) defeated Matt Hardy

- Hunter Hearst Helmsley (c) defeated Freddie Joe Floyd to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- The Undertaker defeated The Goon

WCW Monday Nitro: January 5, 1998

in the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia

- Diamond Dallas Page (c) defeated Chris Jericho in a WCW United States Heavyweight Title Match (WATCH HERE)

- Bill Goldberg defeated Stevie Ray

- John Nord defeated The Barbarian

- Juventud Guerrera defeated Psychosis in a WCW World Cruiserweight Title Match Contendership No # 1

- Booker T (c) defeated Prince Iaukea in a WCW World Television Title Match

- Ray Traylor & The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) defeated The nWo (Buff Bagwell, Konnan & Scott Norton) (w / Vincent) in a Six Man Tag Team Match

- Rick Martel defeated Brad Armstrong

- Riggs & Saturn (w / Raven) defeated Chris Benoit & Steve McMichael

- Lex Luger defeated Randy Savage (WATCH HERE)

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 5, 1998

at the New Haven Coliseum in New Haven, Connecticut

- Ken Shamrock defeated Farooq (w/ D-Lo Brown & Kama)

- Jeff Jarrett defeated Barry Windham

- Skull & 8-Ball defeated Sniper & Recon (w/ The Jackyl)

- Owen Hart defeated Savio Vega (w/ Los Boricuas)

- Marc Mero (w/ Sable) defeated Tom Brandi via DQ

- Flash Funk defeated TAFKA Goldust (w/ Luna) via DQ

- Billy Gunn & The Road Dogg defeated The Headbangers

Chris Candido vs. Tracy Smothers - IWA Mid-South Wrestling: January 5, 2002



WWF Jakked: January 5, 2002

in Miami, Florida

- Spike Dudley defeated Scoot Andrews

- Perry Saturn defeated Vito DeNucci

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 5, 2004

at the The Pyramid in Memphis, Tennessee

- Spike Dudley defeated Rene Dupree

- Chris Jericho & Christian defeated Rosey & The Hurricane

- Steven Richards (w/ Victoria) defeated Test

- Trish Stratus defeated Molly Holly by DQ

- Rob Van Dam defeated Mark Henry in a WWE Intercontinental Championship No Disqualification Match # 1 Contendership No

- Batista & Ric Flair (c) defeated The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) to retain the World Tag Team Championship

WWE Heat: January 5, 2007

at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida

- Eugene Dinsmore defeated Val Venis

- Super Crazy defeated Steve Madison

- Viscera defeated Hacksaw Jim Duggan

TNA Xplosion: January 5, 2007

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Jay Lethal & Sonjay Dutt defeated The Paparazzi (Alex Shelley & Austin Starr)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 5, 2007

at the Lakeland Center Jenkins Arena in Lakeland, Florida

- Dark Match: Funaki & Matt Hardy defeated The Gymini (Jake & Jesse)

- Kane defeated Chavo Guerrero in a SmackDown! Sprint Match

- Brian Kendrick vs. Paul London ended in a time limit draw in a SmackDown! Sprint Match

- King Booker defeated Gregory Helms in a SmackDown! Sprint Match

- Ashley defeated Jillian

- Jimmy Wang Yang vs. Tatanka ended in a time limit draw in a SmackDown! Sprint Match

- Mr. Kennedy defeated Chris Benoit in a SmackDown! Sprint Match

- Dark Match: Batista, Kane & The Undertaker defeated Finlay, King Booker & Mr. Kennedy

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 5, 2009

at the New Orleans Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

- Melina & Goldust defeated Beth Phoenix & Santino Marella

- CM Punk defeated William Regal (w/ Layla) by disqualification

- The Miz & John Morrison defeated Rey Mysterio & Kofi Kingston

- Kelly Kelly defeated Jillian Hall

- Cody Rhodes & Sim Snuka defeated Cryme Tyme (JTG & Shad)

- John Cena & Shawn Michaels defeated Randy Orton & Chris Jericho

Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 4, 2010

at the The Arena, formally the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling

- Grizzly Redwood defeated Robbie Marcel in a dark match

- Eddie Kingston defeated J-Sin in a dark match

- Bobby Dempsey & Lance Bravado defeated Gino Giovanni & Tony Nees in a dark match

- Claudio Castagnoli (w/ Mr. Ernesto Osiris & Prince Nana) defeated Eddie Kingston

- Steve Corino defeated Andy Ridge

- El Generico defeated Rhett Titus

- Roderick Strong defeated Davey Richards (w/ Sara Del Rey & Shane Hagadorn) in a Pick Six Challenge match

TNA Xplosion: January 5, 2011

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Gunner & Murphy defeated Ink Inc. (Jesse Neal & Shannon Moore)

- Sarita defeated Miss Tessmacher

TNA iMPACT!: January 5, 2012

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Gail Kim & Madison Rayne defeated Mickie James & Traci Brooks

- Gunner vs. Rob Van Dam ended in a no contest

- Jesse Sorensen & Zema Ion defeated Austin Aries & Kid Kash

- Magnus & Samoa Joe defeated AJ Styles & Kazarian in a Wild Card Tag Team Tournament Final Match

- Bobby Roode, Bully Ray & Kurt Angle vs. Abyss, James Storm & Jeff Hardy ended in a no contest

WWE Superstars: January 5, 2012

at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee and the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas

~Memphis, Tennessee

- Evan Bourne (w/ Kofi Kingston) defeated Epico (w/ Primo & Rosa Mendes)

- Mason Ryan defeated JTG (w/ Tamina)

~North Little Rock, Arkansas

- Yoshi Tatsu defeated Tyson Kidd

- Jinder Mahal defeated Ezekiel Jackson

Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 5, 2013

at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York

- Roderick Strong defeated Michael Elgin

- The American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) defeated Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly

- Matt Hardy defeated Adam Cole

WWE Saturday Morning Slam: January 5, 2013

at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut

- Kane defeated Jinder Mahal (w/ Heath Slater & Drew McIntyre)

- Daniel Bryan (w/ Kane) defeated Heath Slater (w/ Jinder Mahal & Drew McIntyre)

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 5, 2015

at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

- Bad News Barrett defeated Dolph Ziggler (c) in a Best Two Out of Three Falls Match to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship (WATCH HERE)

- The Ascension (Viktor & Konnor) defeated Papi C & Titan (WATCH HERE)

- Roman Reigns defeated The Big Show by disqualification

- Natalya defeated Nikki Bella (w/ Brie Bella) (WATCH HERE)

- Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan (w/ J&J Security as special guest referees) (WATCH HERE)

- Bray Wyatt defeated Dean Ambrose in an Ambulance match

- The Miz, Damien Mizdow & Alicia Fox defeated The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) & Naomi

- Seth Rollins & Kane (w/ J&J Security) defeated Ryback in a Handicap match (WATCH HERE)

- Big E (w/ Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeated Adam Rose by disqualification (WATCH HERE)

WWE Main Event: January 5, 2016

at the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas

- Titus O'Neil defeated Stardust

- Tyler Breeze defeated Zack Ryder

- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel

TNA iMPACT!: January 5, 2016

in the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

- Ethan Carter III (w/ Tyrus) defeated Lashley in a TNA World Heavyweight Title Series Semi Final Match

- Matt Hardy defeated Eric Young in a TNA World Heavyweight Title Series Semi Final Match

- Bobby Roode (c) defeated Bram to retain the TNA King of the Mountain Championship

- The Beautiful People (Madison Rayne & Velvet Sky) & Gail Kim defeated The Doll House (Jade, Marti Bell & Rebel)

- Ethan Carter III defeated Matt Hardy in a TNA World Heavyweight Title Series Final Match to win the vacant TNA World Heavyweight Championship

