Birthdays:
- Willie Mack (born January 5, 1987) turns 29
NWA St. Louis: January 5, 1962
in the Kiel Auditorium in St. Louis, Missouri
- El Diablo vs. Little Eagle ended in a Draw
- Lorenzo Parente defeated Danny Dusek
- Duke Keomuka defeated Guy LaRose
- Barbara Baker, Judy Glover & Millie Stafford defeated Dot Dotson, Jessica Rogers & Mae Goodson
- Cowboy Bradley defeated Bull Brummell
- John Paul Henning & Yukon Eric defeated Don Leo Jonathan & Stan Stasiak in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match
- Bob Ellis defeated Buddy Austin
- Johnny Valentine defeated Rip Hawk
NWA St. Louis: January 5, 1968
in St. Louis, Missouri
- Gene Kiniski (c) defeated Edouard Carpentier to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship (Special Referee: Buddy Rogers)
NWA Western States: January 5, 1970
in the Judging Arena in El Paso, Texas
- Mr. Wrestling defeated Jos LeDuc
- Rufus R. Jones vs. The Beast ends in a Draw
- Dick Murdoch defeated Jerry Kozak
- Gory Guerrero & Ricky Romero defeated Alex Perez & Gorgeous George Jr. [2:1] in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match
Stampede Wrestling: January 5, 1979
in Calgary, Alberta, Canada
- Mr. Hito defeated Big Daddy Ritter (c) by DQ in a STAMPEDE North American Heavyweight Championship Match
- Bret Hart (c) defeated The Dynamite Kid to retain the Stampede British Commonwealth Mid-Heavyweight Championship
- Mr. Sakurada defeated Norman Frederick Charles III
- Keith Hart defeated Bob Boucher
- Gil Hayes defeated John Foley
- Bruce Hart vs. Louis Lawrence ended in a Draw
WWF Championship Wrestling: January 5, 1985
at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center at Poughkeepsie, New York
- The US Express (Barry Windham & Mike Rotundo) defeated Rusty Brooks & Charlie Fulton
- Iron Sheik & Nikolai Volkoff (w/ Freddie Blassie) defeated Steve Lombardi & Mario Mancini;
WATCH: Nikolai Volkoff vs Corp. Kirschner - WWF in from MSG: May 19, 1986
- The North-South Connection (Adrian Adonis & Dick Murdoch) defeated Paul Roma & Salvatore Bellomo
- David Schultz defeated Jim Young
WATCH: Antonio Inoki' vs. David Schultz - WWF in Madison Square Garden
- Jack & Jerry Brisco defeated Gino Carabello & Dave Barbie
WCW Pro: January 5, 1991
at the Richmond County Civic Center in Augusta, Georgia
WATCH: Damon Striker (Edge) vs. Meng - WCW Pro: February 3, 1996
- Terry Taylor defeated Dutch Mantell
- Sid Vicious defeated Darnell Yates
- State Patrol (Lt. James Earl & Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker) defeated Brett Wayne & The Italian Stallion
- Brian Pillman defeated Crusher Knopf
- Buddy Landel defeated Rip Rogers
- The Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin & Michael Hayes) defeated The Young Pistols (Steve Armstrong & Tracy Smothers)
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 5, 1991
at the SunDome in Tampa, Florida
- The Texas Tornado defeated Tom Stone
WATCH: Texas Tornado vs. Mr. Perfect for the WWF Intercontinental Championship at Summerslam
- The Warlord (w/ Slick) defeated Don Steel
- Jim Duggan defeated JT Smith
WATCH: "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan vs. Randy Savage' at Saturday Night's Main Event
- Sgt. Slaughter (w/ General Adnan) defeated Pat Armstrong
- The Orient Express (Kato & Tanaka) (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated The Mulkey Brothers (Bill Mulkey & Randy Mulkey)
WCW Power Hour: January 5, 1991
at the Augusta Civic Center in Augusta, Georgia
- Brian Pillman & The Z-Man defeated Ed Brock & Joe Cazana
WATCH: Dangerous Alliance vs. Ron Simmons, Big Josh, Brian Pillman & Z-Man - WCW WorldWide: February 29, 1992
- The Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin & Michael Hayes) defeated Rob Morgan & Tommy Angel
- Rick Steiner defeated Chuck Coates
- Terry Taylor defeated Brian Carr
- Michael Wallstreet defeated Rick Hardrock
- Sid Vicious defeated Dave Perry
- Ricky Morton defeated Bobby Eaton by DQ
WATCH: Ric Flair' vs. Bobby Eaton in a WCW World Title Match at Clash of Champions' XV
WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 5, 1992
at the Corpus Christi Memorial Coliseum in Corpus Christi, Texas
- Bret Hart (c) defeated Barry Horowitz to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship
- The Warlord (w/ Harvey Wippleman) defeated Larry Sampson
- The Big Boss Man defeated Jesse Hernandez
- The Natural Disasters (Earthquake & Typhoon) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Brian Donahue & Robert Taylor
WATCH: The Natural Disaters vs. The Bushwhackers
- Repo Man defeated Sonny Blaze
ECW House Party: January 5, 1996
at the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- 911 & Rey Misterio Jr. defeated The Eliminators (John Kronus & Perry Saturn)
- Rob Van Dam defeated Axl Rotten
- Too Cold Scorpio (w/ Woman) defeated Mikey Whipwreck (c) to become ECW World Television Champion
- Taz (w/ Bill Alfonso) defeated Hack Myers
- Buh Buh Ray Dudley (w/ Big Dick Dudley, Chubby Dudley, DW Dudley & Sign Guy Dudley) defeated Jimmy del Ray (w/ Mr. Hughes)
- JT Smith & Tony Stetson vs. The Bad Crew (Dog & Rose) ended in a No Contest
- The Sandman (w/ Woman) (c) defeated Konnan to retain the ECW World Heavyweight Championship
- Sabu defeated Stevie Richards (w/ The Blue Meanie)
- The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock) defeated The Gangstas (Mustafa & New Jack) in a Tag Team Street Fight
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 5, 1997
at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- Goldust (w/ Marlena) defeated Leif Cassidy
- Eddie Jackie & Jason Ahrndt defeated Steve Austin in a Two On One Handicap Match
- Doug Furnas & Philip LaFon defeated Cibernetico & Pierroth by DQ
- Flash Funk defeated Salvatore Sincere
- The Sultan (w/ Bob Backlund & The Iron Sheik) defeated Matt Hardy
- Hunter Hearst Helmsley (c) defeated Freddie Joe Floyd to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship
- The Undertaker defeated The Goon
WCW Monday Nitro: January 5, 1998
in the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia
- Diamond Dallas Page (c) defeated Chris Jericho in a WCW United States Heavyweight Title Match (WATCH HERE)
- Bill Goldberg defeated Stevie Ray
- John Nord defeated The Barbarian
- Juventud Guerrera defeated Psychosis in a WCW World Cruiserweight Title Match Contendership No # 1
- Booker T (c) defeated Prince Iaukea in a WCW World Television Title Match
WATCH: Ultimo Dragon' vs. Prince Iaukea for the WCW Television Championship
- Ray Traylor & The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) defeated The nWo (Buff Bagwell, Konnan & Scott Norton) (w / Vincent) in a Six Man Tag Team Match
- Rick Martel defeated Brad Armstrong
- Riggs & Saturn (w / Raven) defeated Chris Benoit & Steve McMichael
- Lex Luger defeated Randy Savage (WATCH HERE)
WWF Monday Night RAW: January 5, 1998
at the New Haven Coliseum in New Haven, Connecticut
- Ken Shamrock defeated Farooq (w/ D-Lo Brown & Kama)
- Jeff Jarrett defeated Barry Windham
WATCH: Ken Shamrock vs. Jeff Jarrett on RAW
- Skull & 8-Ball defeated Sniper & Recon (w/ The Jackyl)
- Owen Hart defeated Savio Vega (w/ Los Boricuas)
WATCH: Crush vs. Savio Vega on RAW
- Marc Mero (w/ Sable) defeated Tom Brandi via DQ
- Flash Funk defeated TAFKA Goldust (w/ Luna) via DQ
WATCH: The Nation of Domination vs. Goldust, Flash Funk & Bart Gunn at WWF In Your House: Final Four
- Billy Gunn & The Road Dogg defeated The Headbangers
Chris Candido vs. Tracy Smothers - IWA Mid-South Wrestling: January 5, 2002
WWF Jakked: January 5, 2002
in Miami, Florida
- Spike Dudley defeated Scoot Andrews
- Perry Saturn defeated Vito DeNucci
WATCH: Crash Holly' vs. Tazz vs. Perry Saturn in a Hardcore Championship Match on RAW
WWE Monday Night RAW: January 5, 2004
at the The Pyramid in Memphis, Tennessee
- Spike Dudley defeated Rene Dupree
- Chris Jericho & Christian defeated Rosey & The Hurricane
- Steven Richards (w/ Victoria) defeated Test
- Trish Stratus defeated Molly Holly by DQ
- Rob Van Dam defeated Mark Henry in a WWE Intercontinental Championship No Disqualification Match # 1 Contendership No
- Batista & Ric Flair (c) defeated The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) to retain the World Tag Team Championship
WWE Heat: January 5, 2007
at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida
- Eugene Dinsmore defeated Val Venis
- Super Crazy defeated Steve Madison
- Viscera defeated Hacksaw Jim Duggan
WATCH FULL MATCH: "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan & Super Crazy vs The Highlanders on Heat
TNA Xplosion: January 5, 2007
in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios
- Jay Lethal & Sonjay Dutt defeated The Paparazzi (Alex Shelley & Austin Starr)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 5, 2007
at the Lakeland Center Jenkins Arena in Lakeland, Florida
- Dark Match: Funaki & Matt Hardy defeated The Gymini (Jake & Jesse)
- Kane defeated Chavo Guerrero in a SmackDown! Sprint Match
- Brian Kendrick vs. Paul London ended in a time limit draw in a SmackDown! Sprint Match
- King Booker defeated Gregory Helms in a SmackDown! Sprint Match
- Ashley defeated Jillian
- Jimmy Wang Yang vs. Tatanka ended in a time limit draw in a SmackDown! Sprint Match
- Mr. Kennedy defeated Chris Benoit in a SmackDown! Sprint Match
- Dark Match: Batista, Kane & The Undertaker defeated Finlay, King Booker & Mr. Kennedy
WWE Monday Night RAW: January 5, 2009
at the New Orleans Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
- Melina & Goldust defeated Beth Phoenix & Santino Marella
- CM Punk defeated William Regal (w/ Layla) by disqualification
- The Miz & John Morrison defeated Rey Mysterio & Kofi Kingston
- Kelly Kelly defeated Jillian Hall
- Cody Rhodes & Sim Snuka defeated Cryme Tyme (JTG & Shad)
- John Cena & Shawn Michaels defeated Randy Orton & Chris Jericho
Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 4, 2010
at the The Arena, formally the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling
- Grizzly Redwood defeated Robbie Marcel in a dark match
- Eddie Kingston defeated J-Sin in a dark match
- Bobby Dempsey & Lance Bravado defeated Gino Giovanni & Tony Nees in a dark match
- Claudio Castagnoli (w/ Mr. Ernesto Osiris & Prince Nana) defeated Eddie Kingston
- Steve Corino defeated Andy Ridge
- El Generico defeated Rhett Titus
- Roderick Strong defeated Davey Richards (w/ Sara Del Rey & Shane Hagadorn) in a Pick Six Challenge match
TNA Xplosion: January 5, 2011
in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios
- Gunner & Murphy defeated Ink Inc. (Jesse Neal & Shannon Moore)
- Sarita defeated Miss Tessmacher
TNA iMPACT!: January 5, 2012
in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida
- Gail Kim & Madison Rayne defeated Mickie James & Traci Brooks
- Gunner vs. Rob Van Dam ended in a no contest
- Jesse Sorensen & Zema Ion defeated Austin Aries & Kid Kash
- Magnus & Samoa Joe defeated AJ Styles & Kazarian in a Wild Card Tag Team Tournament Final Match
- Bobby Roode, Bully Ray & Kurt Angle vs. Abyss, James Storm & Jeff Hardy ended in a no contest
WWE Superstars: January 5, 2012
at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee and the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas
~Memphis, Tennessee
- Evan Bourne (w/ Kofi Kingston) defeated Epico (w/ Primo & Rosa Mendes)
- Mason Ryan defeated JTG (w/ Tamina)
~North Little Rock, Arkansas
- Yoshi Tatsu defeated Tyson Kidd
- Jinder Mahal defeated Ezekiel Jackson
Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 5, 2013
at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York
- Roderick Strong defeated Michael Elgin
- The American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) defeated Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly
- Matt Hardy defeated Adam Cole
WWE Saturday Morning Slam: January 5, 2013
at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut
- Kane defeated Jinder Mahal (w/ Heath Slater & Drew McIntyre)
- Daniel Bryan (w/ Kane) defeated Heath Slater (w/ Jinder Mahal & Drew McIntyre)
WWE Monday Night RAW: January 5, 2015
at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
- Bad News Barrett defeated Dolph Ziggler (c) in a Best Two Out of Three Falls Match to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship (WATCH HERE)
WATCH: Good News for Bad News - Raw Fallout: January 5, 2015
- The Ascension (Viktor & Konnor) defeated Papi C & Titan (WATCH HERE)
- Roman Reigns defeated The Big Show by disqualification
- Natalya defeated Nikki Bella (w/ Brie Bella) (WATCH HERE)
- Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan (w/ J&J Security as special guest referees) (WATCH HERE)
- Bray Wyatt defeated Dean Ambrose in an Ambulance match
- The Miz, Damien Mizdow & Alicia Fox defeated The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) & Naomi
- Seth Rollins & Kane (w/ J&J Security) defeated Ryback in a Handicap match (WATCH HERE)
WATCH: Big Guy is Going Home - Raw Fallout: January 5, 2015
- Big E (w/ Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeated Adam Rose by disqualification (WATCH HERE)
WATCH: The Authority fires multiple Superstars: Raw, January 5, 2015
WATCH: End of the Road - Raw Fallout: January 5, 2015
WATCH: Eric Rowan speaks after being fired by The Authority
WATCH: Dolph Ziggler comments on being fired by The Authority - Raw Fallout: January 5, 2015
WATCH: Cesaro' & Tyson Kidd' explain their actions - Raw Fallout: January 5, 2015
WWE Main Event: January 5, 2016
at the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas
- Titus O'Neil defeated Stardust
- Tyler Breeze defeated Zack Ryder
- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel
TNA iMPACT!: January 5, 2016
in the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Ethan Carter III (w/ Tyrus) defeated Lashley in a TNA World Heavyweight Title Series Semi Final Match
- Matt Hardy defeated Eric Young in a TNA World Heavyweight Title Series Semi Final Match
- Bobby Roode (c) defeated Bram to retain the TNA King of the Mountain Championship
- The Beautiful People (Madison Rayne & Velvet Sky) & Gail Kim defeated The Doll House (Jade, Marti Bell & Rebel)
- Ethan Carter III defeated Matt Hardy in a TNA World Heavyweight Title Series Final Match to win the vacant TNA World Heavyweight Championship
Follow Chris George on Twitter @GetDown
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.