Source: PWInsider Elite
WWE officials are finally planning on inducting "Ravishing" Rick Rude into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, according to PWInsider.
There are rumors of a current WWE employee being inducted this year but we haven't confirmed that name yet.
As noted earlier in the week, Diamond Dallas Page will also be going into the Hall of Fame this year.
The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on Saturday, April 1st from Orlando during WrestleMania 33 weekend.
