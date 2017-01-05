- Xavier Woods plays "Oh...Sir!: The Insult Simulator!" in this new video from his "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel.
- Seth Rollins wasn't the only WWE star to comment on the big New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 11 event from this week as SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan wrote the following in response to headliner Kenny Omega:
Thank you everyone for your support and for watching #wk11 . It was the greatest stage for me to show my vision for pro-wrestling.— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 5, 2017
Congratulations... Such an incredible accomplishment, and a true joy to watch https://t.co/SapEUtG7vQ— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) January 5, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.