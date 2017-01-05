Source: PWInsider
- Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle is scheduled for this week's TNA Impact Wrestling tapings to follow up on his appearance at Total Nonstop Deletion.
- There are rumors of Brooke Tessmacher returning to TNA soon. Brooke left in November 2015 and gave birth to her first child this past September.
- It's worth noting that Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett are backstage for tonight's show. Their TNA deals expired at the end of 2016.
