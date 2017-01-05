- Cathy Kelley looks at the Twitter talk on Bill Goldberg and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in this new video from WWE HQ.
- Tyson Kidd has changed his Twitter handle to @TJWilson from @KiddWWE. The former WWE Tag Team Champion has been out of action for going on two years with a neck injury. This appears to be a very recent change as Google still has his @KiddWWE account in their cache.
Kidd's Twitter bio reads like this: "survivor, one of the realest people you'll ever meet, coffee lover, cat master extraordinaire"
