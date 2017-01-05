Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of TNA's Impact Wrestling. Tonight's show is 'Live' in Orlando at The Impact Zone, and it's been announced that the show has been extended an extra 10 minutes. Live on-going coverage will begin here at 8pm eastern. You are all welcome to follow along and post your thoughts and feedback in the comment section below. Just hit REFRESH on your browsers to update the page when the show begins.

Don't miss @IMPACTWRESTLING LIVE TONIGHT at 8 p.m. ET on Fight Network! pic.twitter.com/DYfQEiVgJz — Fight Network (@fightnet) January 5, 2017

Tonight represents yet another rebirth and reboot for TNA. It seems like this company has been buried and left for dead so many times over the years. There is new ownership in place and tonight marks the start of a real new era. The live broadcast will stream in The UK and Ireland tonight. There are a lot of rumors flying around about what surprises and changes may be in store for TNA. Tonight marks the start of what can be characterized as a re-launch of the company.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Forms Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC., Acquires Control of IMPACT Wrestlinghttps://t.co/Ew4W4pWo9o — Fight Network (@fightnet) January 5, 2017

The new ownership has inspired Ethan Carter to potentially change his last name.

Ethan Anthem the Third #IMPACTonPOP — ec3 (@EthanCarterTNA) January 5, 2017

Impact features two title defenses with Eddie Edwards defending The TNA World Championship, and Moose defended his newly won Impact Grand Championship. Also scheduled is 'Fact of Life' hosted by Eli Drake, and his guests will be The Broken Hardy's.

TNA #WorldChampion @TheEddieEdwards is buckled down for a LIVE #IMPACTonPOP in less than ONE HOUR! RT if you're tuning in pic.twitter.com/T31YhP4JRQ — TNA WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 6, 2017

