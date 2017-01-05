- The Bella Twins talk about some of the gifts they received from fans at the recent Wizard World Philadelphia convention in this new video.
- As noted, Chinese talents Zhao Xia, Yifeng, and Big Boa reported to the WWE Performance Center this week to begin working with the company. Triple H tweeted the following from tonight's NXT tapings on their arrivals and posted a photo with WWE's first Chinese Superstar, Tian Bing (Bin Wang):
What started with a tryout in Shanghai, China is now an opportunity @WWEPerformCtr...— Triple H (@TripleH) January 6, 2017
Now it's time to seize it.
Welcome to @WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/JVEcSbgg0l
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.