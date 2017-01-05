- As seen above, The Rock is back with a new Q&A video to kick off what he says will be a big year for Seven Bucks Digital Studios.
- As seen in the recent videos below, Nia Jax has been hard at work in the gym lately. It appears she's keeping track of her progress as she wrote, "Week 2. Always working on getting better & stronger."
Week 2. Always working on getting better & stronger. ?????????? #NiaJax #NotLikeMostGirls #GrindDNA pic.twitter.com/ilFGqUByN0— Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) January 5, 2017
Making that ugly face to push through my lift ???? #GrindDNA #NotLikeMostGirls #PushPress @olyconcepts @steakfri pic.twitter.com/NoAUy6vKz4— Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) January 3, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.