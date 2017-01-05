- As seen above, The Rock is back with a new Q&A video to kick off what he says will be a big year for Seven Bucks Digital Studios.

- Indie women's wrestler Kennadi Brink worked tonight's WWE NXT tapings from Full Sail University. She wrestled Nikki Cross in a match that will air on January 18th. Brink has trained at the schools owned by Duane "Gillberg" Gill and The Dudley Boyz.

- As seen in the recent videos below, Nia Jax has been hard at work in the gym lately. It appears she's keeping track of her progress as she wrote, "Week 2. Always working on getting better & stronger."

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.