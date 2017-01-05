- The movie "Skiptrace" with former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres is now available to stream on Netflix. It was released on DVD this past fall. The movie stars Jackie Chan and Johnny Knoxville. Eve plays a character named Dasha in the film. Eve can be seen in the trailer above.

Roderick Strong debuted a new theme song at tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings. Our correspondent described it as "somewhat like a Killswitch Engage instrumental." Strong will face Steve Cutler on the January 18th NXT episode.

- Luke Gallows is currently dealing with some Facebook issues. He tweeted the following, noting that Facebook deactivated his account for "impersonating" himself:

Sorry former @facebook friends, @facebook deactivated my account for "impersonating" LUKE GALLOWS while allowing imposters to pose as me. — Luke Gallows (@LukeGallowsWWE) January 6, 2017

