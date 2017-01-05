It was announced at tonight's WWE NXT tapings that Asuka will defend the NXT Women's Title in a Fatal 4 Way against Nikki Cross, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce at the "Takeover: San Antonio" event on January 28th during Royal Rumble weekend. It was also announced that Eric Young will go up against Tye Dillinger.
NXT Title Match
Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
NXT Tag Team Title Match
The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa
Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women's Title
Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Asuka
Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger
