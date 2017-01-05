Chris Hero made his WWE NXT return at tonight's TV tapings from Full Sail University. According to what was displayed on the big screen, he's back to using the Kassius Ohno name.

The return has been announced by WWE.

After, Tajiri and NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode and Samoa Joe, Ohno's music hit and out he came wearing a suit. He went to take his jacket off but instead made an elbow and elbowed the NXT Title on Nakamura's shoulder. Ohno then left.

The match should air on January 25th, the final episode before Takeover: Toronto with Roode vs. Nakamura for the title.

Below are photos from the return:

#KassiusOhno makes a surprise appearance tonight at Full Sail University Studios! #WWENXT A photo posted by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Jan 5, 2017 at 6:54pm PST

