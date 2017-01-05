As noted, Kassius Ohno (Chris Hero) made his WWE NXT return at tonight's tapings in a segment that should air on January 25th. It appears he is looking for a feud with NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, based on our spoiler report and a photo posted by WWE.

Check out spoilers from tonight's tapings at this link

Triple H welcomed Ohno back to NXT with this tweet:

For those who missed it earlier, below are other photos from Ohno's return:

#KassiusOhno makes a surprise appearance tonight at Full Sail University Studios! #WWENXT A photo posted by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Jan 5, 2017 at 6:54pm PST

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.