- Xavier Woods' mother and sister appear in this recent "UpUpDownDown" video. Woods and his sister call on fans to decide who gets the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis systems from their younger years.
- As noted, WWE announced this week that women's talents Kimberly Frankele, Dori Prange, MaryKate Duignan Glidewell and Julia Ho have all reported to the WWE Performance Center to begin working with the company. Glidewell most recently used the name Andrea on the indies and previously worked for TNA as Rosie Lottalove. Bubba Ray Dudley tweeted the following on Andrea, who has trained at the Team 3D Wrestling Academy in Florida:
This girl is the epitome of NEVER GIVE UP!!! Congrats @Amazon_Andrea . We are VERY proud and happy for you!! #StrongestTheLongest pic.twitter.com/g2Nr1I7tUP— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) January 5, 2017
