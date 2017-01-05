Below is the updated card for Friday's TNA "One Night Only: Live! January 2017" pay-per-view event from Universal Studios in Orlando. The event will air via traditional pay-per-view platforms and the Fite app.

Eli Drake and a mystery partner vs. The Hardys

TNA Knockouts Title Match

Sienna vs. Rosemary

Fatal 4 Way for the TNA X Division Title

TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. DJ Zema Ion

No Holds Barred Match

Impact Grand Champion Moose vs. Mike Bennett

After tonight we keep the momentum going with a LIVE PPV One Night Only! Incredible line up including... pic.twitter.com/nmj13DDim5 — TNA WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 6, 2017

