- As seen above, Kenny Omega's Wrestle Kingdom 11 entrance included a scene from The Terminator, this video was shown to the audience just before he showed up on the ramp with a half-Terminator mask and a sawed-off shotgun. Omega wrestled (and lost) in the main event against Kazuchika Okada.

- Omega also tweeted out that he will be stepping away from Japan to "reassess" his future. He followed that up saying his schedule is clear and will be weighing all options.

I will be stepping away from Japan to reassess my future. The path of my journey may change, but my goals will not. pic.twitter.com/E4vDiGgAwe — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 6, 2017

@KennyOmegamanX there is no plan. My schedule is cleared and I'm weighing all options. I've a lot to consider. Thx for the patience/support — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 6, 2017

- The 2017 Fantastica Mania tour, which is a co-promotional tour between NJPW and CMLL is this month. The final three cards will air live on NJPW World:

January 20 at Korakuen Hall:

* Ephesto & Ospreay vs. Panther Jr. & Henare

* Soberano Jr. & Liger & Tiger Mask vs. Raziel & Gedo & Jado

* Maximo & Stuka Jr. vs. Okumura & Hechicero

* Naito & Rush & Sanada & Evil & Bushi vs. Atlantis & Tanahashi & Kushida & Taguchi & Finlay

* Mistico & Volador Jr. & Juice Robinson vs. Okada & Ephesto & Ultimo Guerrero

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Titan

* Dragon Lee vs. Cavernario for CMLL lightweight title

January 21 at Korakuen Hall:

* Ephesto & Raziel & Gedo & Jado vs. Liger & Tiger Mask & Henare & Panther Jr.

* Stuka Jr. vs. Okumura

* Soberano Jr. & Kushida & Taguchi vs Cavernario & Okada & Ospreay

* Dragon Lee & Titan & Tanahashi & Robinson & Finlay vs. Naito & Rush & Sanada & Evil & Bushi

* Mistico & Volador Jr. vs. Guerrero & Euforia

* Atlantis vs. Rush

* Maximo vs. Hechicero for CMLL heavyweight title

January 22 at Korakuen Hall:

* Panther Jr. & Soberano Jr. & Henare vs. Cavernario & Gedo & Jado

* Liger & Tiger Mask & Stuka Jr. vs. Raziel & Hechicero & Okumura

* Dragon Lee & Titan vs. Takahashi & Bushi

* Maximo & Robinson & Taguchi vs. Okada & Ospreay & Ephesto

* Atlantis & Tanahashi & Kushida & Finlay vs. Rush & Naito & Sanada & Evil

* Mistico vs. Euforia

* Volador Jr. vs. Ultimo Guerrero

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.