- As seen above, Kenny Omega's Wrestle Kingdom 11 entrance included a scene from The Terminator, this video was shown to the audience just before he showed up on the ramp with a half-Terminator mask and a sawed-off shotgun. Omega wrestled (and lost) in the main event against Kazuchika Okada.
I will be stepping away from Japan to reassess my future. The path of my journey may change, but my goals will not. pic.twitter.com/E4vDiGgAwe— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 6, 2017
@KennyOmegamanX there is no plan. My schedule is cleared and I'm weighing all options. I've a lot to consider. Thx for the patience/support— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 6, 2017
- The 2017 Fantastica Mania tour, which is a co-promotional tour between NJPW and CMLL is this month. The final three cards will air live on NJPW World:
January 20 at Korakuen Hall:
* Ephesto & Ospreay vs. Panther Jr. & Henare
* Soberano Jr. & Liger & Tiger Mask vs. Raziel & Gedo & Jado
* Maximo & Stuka Jr. vs. Okumura & Hechicero
* Naito & Rush & Sanada & Evil & Bushi vs. Atlantis & Tanahashi & Kushida & Taguchi & Finlay
* Mistico & Volador Jr. & Juice Robinson vs. Okada & Ephesto & Ultimo Guerrero
* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Titan
* Dragon Lee vs. Cavernario for CMLL lightweight title
January 21 at Korakuen Hall:
* Ephesto & Raziel & Gedo & Jado vs. Liger & Tiger Mask & Henare & Panther Jr.
* Stuka Jr. vs. Okumura
* Soberano Jr. & Kushida & Taguchi vs Cavernario & Okada & Ospreay
* Dragon Lee & Titan & Tanahashi & Robinson & Finlay vs. Naito & Rush & Sanada & Evil & Bushi
* Mistico & Volador Jr. vs. Guerrero & Euforia
* Atlantis vs. Rush
* Maximo vs. Hechicero for CMLL heavyweight title
January 22 at Korakuen Hall:
* Panther Jr. & Soberano Jr. & Henare vs. Cavernario & Gedo & Jado
* Liger & Tiger Mask & Stuka Jr. vs. Raziel & Hechicero & Okumura
* Dragon Lee & Titan vs. Takahashi & Bushi
* Maximo & Robinson & Taguchi vs. Okada & Ospreay & Ephesto
* Atlantis & Tanahashi & Kushida & Finlay vs. Rush & Naito & Sanada & Evil
* Mistico vs. Euforia
* Volador Jr. vs. Ultimo Guerrero
