- As seen above is the full match between AR Fox and Fred Yehi at FIP Heatstroke 2016. Yehi is the current FIP World Heavyweight Champion and has held it for 213 days.

- EVOLVE announced Chris Hero will be wrestling on their Royal Rumble weekend shows, EVOLVE 76 and EVOLVE 77. They have already announced he will be taking on Zack Sabre Jr. on the 28th.

It will be Chris Hero vs Zack Sabre Jr at EVOLVE on 1/28. It will be over in time to do a double header with NXT. https://t.co/4GzagPRT9q — EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) January 6, 2017

- Tama Tonga tweeted out a photo of his brother (and son of Haku) after getting his head shaved. Traditionally, new students to the NJPW Dojo get their heads shaved once training begins. HikuLe'o was referred to as "Tall little brother" because he stands at about 6'8".

- Stemming from EVOLVE's "Style battle" matches from previous events, there will be a one night Style Battle tournament tomorrow (1/7) at 8pm ET, here are the first round match-ups:

Right Side of the Bracket

*Fred Yehi vs. Anthony Henry

*AR Fox vs. Austin Theory

Left Side of the Bracket

*Dave Crist vs. Darby Allin

*Dezmond Alexander vs. Sammy Guevara

