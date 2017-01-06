- As seen above is the full match between AR Fox and Fred Yehi at FIP Heatstroke 2016. Yehi is the current FIP World Heavyweight Champion and has held it for 213 days.
It will be Chris Hero vs Zack Sabre Jr at EVOLVE on 1/28. It will be over in time to do a double header with NXT. https://t.co/4GzagPRT9q— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) January 6, 2017
- Tama Tonga tweeted out a photo of his brother (and son of Haku) after getting his head shaved. Traditionally, new students to the NJPW Dojo get their heads shaved once training begins. HikuLe'o was referred to as "Tall little brother" because he stands at about 6'8".
Welcome to New Japan Pro Wrestling young lion. Show 'em where you come from #littletallbrother . #theFifitaclan #theChosenOne pic.twitter.com/nBgj6n4MPP— theBadBoy_TamaTonga (@Tama_Tonga) January 6, 2017
- Stemming from EVOLVE's "Style battle" matches from previous events, there will be a one night Style Battle tournament tomorrow (1/7) at 8pm ET, here are the first round match-ups:
Right Side of the Bracket
*Fred Yehi vs. Anthony Henry
*AR Fox vs. Austin Theory
Left Side of the Bracket
*Dave Crist vs. Darby Allin
*Dezmond Alexander vs. Sammy Guevara
