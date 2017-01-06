As noted, Kassius Ohno (Chris Hero) returned to WWE NXT last night and confronted NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at the end of the tapings in what may have been a dark segment. Video is above. WWE announced the following on his return:

ORLANDO, Fla. — As first reported on Twitter, Kassius Ohno stepped between the yellow ropes for the first time in more than three years to confront NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

At the conclusion of the night's event, Nakamura was celebrating with the NXT Universe when Ohno's music suddenly blared through the arena. The returning Superstar — widely considered to be one of the world's top competitors — wasted no time making his intentions clear, as he approached Nakamura, slapped the champion's title while it rested on his shoulder and then took his leave as quickly as he had emerged.

Whatever happens as a result of Kassius Ohno's huge return, this is certain — the landscape of NXT just changed in a big way.