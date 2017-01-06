- Former two-division UFC champion BJ Penn returns to the Octagon next Sunday night when he meets Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Fight Night 103. Back at UFC 101, Penn was the reigning lightweight champion and defended his title against Kenny Florian.

Check out a complete fight replay of that contest in the video above. Penn vs. Rodriguez takes place from Phoenix and airs live on FOX Sports 1.

- UFC female bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has her sights set on claiming a second title. Nunes recently told TMZ that she is interested in moving up to featherweight after the promotion crowns a champion in that division.

Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie meet in February for the first-ever UFC 145-pound female belt.

"Maybe I'll go to fight for the 145-pound belt," she said. "Maybe I'm going to have two belts like Conor McGregor."

Nunes destroyed Ronda Rousey in less than a minute, adding her to a previous win this year over Miesha Tate. The next bantamweight contender is expected to emerge when Julianna Pena meets Valentina Shevchenko later this month.

- Cat Zingano rose to the top of the female bantamweight contender list when she finished current champion Amanda Nunes. Now, "Alpha" is less than impressed by the trash talk being put forth by Nunes.

I'm not petitioning a rematch yet @Amanda_Leoa I'll earn it. You're disrespectful of @RondaRousey & I detest you being ungrateful @ufc — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) January 5, 2017

