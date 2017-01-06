- WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 6 Superstars to watch in 2017 - Bayley, Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt, Nikki Bella, Tye Dillinger and Jack Gallagher.

Drew Galloway turns 32 years old today while former WWE star Ahmed Johnson turns 47, former TNA star Gunner turns 35 and Konnan turns 53.

- As seen below, Xavier Woods was in attendance for the "Smite: The Game" World Championship event yesterday where the winner of a charity stream donated $20,000 to Connor's Cure:

Thank you so much to @IshyJulu and https://t.co/asLiC7mnfT for winning the SMITE charity stream and donating $20,000 to Connor's Cure! pic.twitter.com/uVioRMRc14 — UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) January 6, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.