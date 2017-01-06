- WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 6 Superstars to watch in 2017 - Bayley, Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt, Nikki Bella, Tye Dillinger and Jack Gallagher.
- As seen below, Xavier Woods was in attendance for the "Smite: The Game" World Championship event yesterday where the winner of a charity stream donated $20,000 to Connor's Cure:
Thank you so much to @IshyJulu and https://t.co/asLiC7mnfT for winning the SMITE charity stream and donating $20,000 to Connor's Cure! pic.twitter.com/uVioRMRc14— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) January 6, 2017
