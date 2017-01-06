- As noted, The Rock posted a new Q&A video on his YouTube channel. He answered one wrestling related question when he was asked what his favorite WWE matches were.

"I've had so many over the years. My favorite, favorite ones where the ones where I won," Rock responded. "Because when I lose, that s--t's fake. But when I win, it's real as all hell."

- As noted, Shelton Benjamin's WWE return this past fall was cut short after he had to undergo surgery for a torn rotator cuff. Benjamin responded to rumors that he would be in this year's Royal Rumble match, stating on Twitter that he was still months away from doing anything physical.

Recovery is going well. Still months away from anything physical so all the RR predictions are as accurate as they've been the last 6 years https://t.co/eb6q2YbEsJ — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) January 6, 2017

