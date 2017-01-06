As noted, WWE is loading up this Monday's RAW. Added to the show is WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against both Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho in a 2-on-1 handicap match.

Also scheduled for this Monday's RAW are appearances from The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. It will be Taker's first appearance on RAW since this past March, before WrestleMania 32. His only WWE appearance since WrestleMania 32 has been on the 900th episode of SmackDown last November.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.