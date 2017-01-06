- Above is video from Nigel McGuinness' first official photo shoot. Nigel will be calling next weekend's United Kingdom Title tournament with Michael Cole and William Regal.

- As noted, Monday's RAW from New Orleans will feature WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns defending against Chris Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a Handicap Match. Reigns tweeted the following in response to the announcement:

- John Cena tweeted this new video from the gym and tagged WWE Champion AJ Styles as they prepare to do battle at the Royal Rumble later this month:

