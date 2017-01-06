- Above is video from Nigel McGuinness' first official photo shoot. Nigel will be calling next weekend's United Kingdom Title tournament with Michael Cole and William Regal.
Line them up and I'll run right thru 'em. #AhhhhYessir #Raw https://t.co/k5NEsGtVFI— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 6, 2017
- John Cena tweeted this new video from the gym and tagged WWE Champion AJ Styles as they prepare to do battle at the Royal Rumble later this month:
440lb 'pause bench' @AJStylesOrg will understand why at #RoyalRumble I can kick out at 2! @WWE @TapouT #EarnTheDay pic.twitter.com/ZUgkpylmvJ— John Cena (@JohnCena) January 6, 2017
