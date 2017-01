- As seen above, the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week features Paul Heyman hyping the "Bring It To The Table" premiere with Heyman, Peter Rosenberg and JBL.

- The official theme song for WWE's United Kingdom Title tournament is "Dusted" by Astroid Boys.

- As noted, Sasha Banks is featured in the new issue Muscle & Fitness, which hit newsstands this week. She posted this photo of her workout spread in the magazine:

Check out the newest @muscle_and_fitness mag A photo posted by Sasha Banks (@sashabankswwe) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:09pm PST

