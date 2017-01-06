As seen on last night's TNA Impact Wrestling, Davey Richards returned from his ACL injury and stopped Bobby Lashley from cheating to defeat World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards in the main event. TNA posted the video above with Lashley challenging Richards to a match at tonight's TNA "One Night Only: Live! January 2017" pay-per-view from Orlando.

TNA has also announced that Edwards will defend his title against Ethan Carter III tonight.

Below is the updated card:

World Heavyweight Title Match

Ethan Carter III vs. Eddie Edwards

TNA Tag Team Title Match

Eli Drake and a mystery partner vs. The Hardys

TNA Knockouts Title Match

Sienna vs. Rosemary

Fatal 4 Way for the TNA X Division Title

TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. DJ Zema Ion

No Holds Barred Match

Impact Grand Champion Moose vs. Mike Bennett

Davey Richards vs. Bobby Lashley

