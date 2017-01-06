As seen on last night's TNA Impact Wrestling, Davey Richards returned from his ACL injury and stopped Bobby Lashley from cheating to defeat World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards in the main event. TNA posted the video above with Lashley challenging Richards to a match at tonight's TNA "One Night Only: Live! January 2017" pay-per-view from Orlando.
Below is the updated card:
World Heavyweight Title Match
Ethan Carter III vs. Eddie Edwards
TNA Tag Team Title Match
Eli Drake and a mystery partner vs. The Hardys
TNA Knockouts Title Match
Sienna vs. Rosemary
Fatal 4 Way for the TNA X Division Title
TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. DJ Zema Ion
No Holds Barred Match
Impact Grand Champion Moose vs. Mike Bennett
Davey Richards vs. Bobby Lashley
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.