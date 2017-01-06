- Today The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling welcomed back comedian, established podcaster, actor and former co-host of VH-1 Classic's That Metal Show, Jim Florentine. During the interview, Florentine spent a few minutes to talk some old school wrestling as well as his comedy special and his podcast, "Comedy, Metal, Midgets". He was also asked if President-elect Donald Trump appointing Linda McMahon to his cabinet hurts him in terms of credibility and being known as a "celebrity" in the White House.

"Trump doesn't care which I love," Florentine said (h/t to John and Chad for the transcription). "Get Jesse Ventura in there too, he's a little out there but he's got some decent ideas. Throw him in there and give him some kind of title too. Why not throw the wrestlers in there? Make George 'The Animal' Steele Secretary of State."

- Just a reminder that Batista and Finn Bálor will attend the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con New Orleans this weekend at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Batista will appear on Saturday while Balor will visit on Sunday. Batista and Bálor will separately greet fans, pose for photo ops and sign autographs. Batista will also conduct an interactive GOTG-themed Q&A panel on Saturday alongside co-stars Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn, while Bálor will participate in a Q&A panel on Sunday. We would appreciate a report for either Q&A, so if you are attending one, please send us a report by clicking here.

- RAW General Manager Mick Foley took to his Facebook page to talk about his connection with Hollywood actor Kevin James, who was on his wrestling team in high school. Foley wrote:

THE KEVIN JAMES/MICK FOLEY CONNECTION Neither one of us was great, but we pushed each other to be the best we could be. Kevin James was one of the toughest, strongest kids in the school, and being able to hang with him in the wrestling room helped my confidence immeasurably. I was actually running winter track for a couple days in an attempt to get in shape, when a friend of mine, John McNulty stopped me and told me I would get in much better shape by wrestling that I would by running winter track. If just ONE person had stopped me on my way to the wrestling room and reminded me that Kevin James was already the heavyweight, I would have walked back up those stairs - and practically nothing that I have accomplished would have been possible. While I was not A great amateur wrestler by any means, the experience of wrestling in high school allowed me to believe in myself, and that great things might be possible. Thank you Kevin!

