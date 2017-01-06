- Above is a bonus clip from this week's Total Divas with Mark Carrano talking to Eva Marie, Natalya, Naomi and Renee Young about the brand extension. Carrano mentions that WWE went into the extension looking at it like they had two companies - RAW and SmackDown.
- In the video below, John Cena speaks to the people of China and announces that three of the seven WWE Performance Center recruits from China reported to the WWE Performance Center this week. Cena says there will soon be 8 Chinese talents at the WWE Performance Center - the 7 recruits and WWE's first Chinese Superstar, Tian Bing. As noted, the three that reported to Orlando this week are Zhao Xia, Yifeng, and Big Boa.
It was a pleasure meeting you all in Shanghai, maybe I'll see you across the ring one day. #Welcome pic.twitter.com/YZr4lnEzS1— John Cena (@JohnCena) January 6, 2017
