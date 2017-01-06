Source: ShowBuzz Daily
Last night's TNA Impact Wrestling episode, a semi-live show with Bobby Lashley vs. Ethan Carter III vs. World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards in the main event, drew 290,000 viewers.
This week's show ranked #118 on the Cable Top 150, up from last week's #122 ranking.
Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:
January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers
January 12th Episode:
