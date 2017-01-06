- WWE posted this video of Enzo Amore and Big Cass delivering the latest WWE Slam Crate to a lucky fan in Pittsburgh.
- The Rock responded to a tweet from WWE today and wrote the following on his time in the Attitude Era:
On this day in 1999, 600,000+ viewers switched from #WCWNitro to #RAW to see @RealMickFoley defeat @TheRock for the @WWE Championship! pic.twitter.com/7vGgEQ80Vg— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017
Before @WWE grew to a publicly traded company, we were intense and RAW was oddly, intimate. Crowd explosions on another level.??????— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 6, 2017
Fun times. https://t.co/L7kpStC8sE
@KimBhasin Luv'd it bud! Very unique/crazy time for me as the company flew under the traditional press radar. Fun s--t I got away w saying ??— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 6, 2017
