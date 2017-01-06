- WWE posted this video of Enzo Amore and Big Cass delivering the latest WWE Slam Crate to a lucky fan in Pittsburgh.

- WWE stock was down 0.91% today, closing at $18.46 per share. Today's high was $18.76 and the low was $18.46.

- The Rock responded to a tweet from WWE today and wrote the following on his time in the Attitude Era:




Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles