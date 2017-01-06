- Cathy Kelley looks at social media reactions to Maryse slapping Renee Young on SmackDown in this new video from WWE HQ.

Noelle Foley noted on Instagram that new episodes of "Holy Foley" will air on the WWE Network in the near future. The original season featured 5 episodes and premiered on August 21st after the 2016 SummerSlam pay-per-view.

- Enzo Amore isn't the only WWE Superstar being hooked up by Champs Sports each week as Carmella tweeted the following thanks to the sneaker store for the Jordan sneakers she wore on SmackDown this week:

Rocking those @Jumpman23 Retro 5s on #sdlive last week. Thanks @champssports for keeping me fresh and fabulous ?????? pic.twitter.com/RYnCuVuqsp — Carmella (@CarmellaWWE) January 6, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.