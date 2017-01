As noted, Aron Rex, f.k.a. Damien Sandow in WWE, and Rockstar Spud have been re-packaged with a Liberace and valet gimmick. You can check out photos of the repackaged duo below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader Lyne B.

Partial TNA Impact taping results for next week are here

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.