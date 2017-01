- Above is the Melina vs. WWE Women's Champion Beth Phoenix title match from the 2009 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Melina pinned Phoenix to win her third WWE Women's Championship.

- Several NXT stars were backstage at this past Monday's RAW including Roderick Strong, Patrick Clark, Sawyer Fulton, Otis Dozovic and Darryl Sharma.

- Lana posted the following on her Instagram, seemingly teasing a new photo shoot:

Coming soon... Can you guess what it is? #LanaSquad ?? #Photo credit : @mariobarberiophotos ?? A photo posted by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Jan 5, 2017 at 9:12pm PST

