Georgia Championship Wrestling: January 6, 1950
in the Atlanta Municipal Auditorium in Atlanta, Georgia
- Bibber McCoy vs. Earl Wampler ended in a Draw
- The Blimp defeated Bibber McCoy
- Don McIntyre defeated Jim Coffield
- Johnny Long & Nick Carter defeated Jack LaRue & Joe Marsh
NWA Hollywood: January 6, 1969
in San Diego, California
- Black Gordman defeated Nelson Royal
- Haystacks Calhoun defeated Crybaby Cannon
- The Medics (Medic 1 & Medic 2) (c) defeated Lou Albano & Tony Altimore to retain the NWA Americas Tag Team Championship
- Fred Blassie defeated Mad Dog Vachon
- Bobo Brazil (c) defeated The Sheik to retain the NWA Americas Heavyweight Championship
- Gene Kiniski (c) defeated Dominic DeNucci to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship
Rick Rude & Manny Fernandez vs. The Mulkey Brothers - NWA World Wide Wrestling: January 6, 1987
WCW Main Event: January 6, 1991
in the Augusta Civic Center in Augusta, Georgia
- The Junkyard Dog defeated Jim Corbett
- Michael Wallstreet defeated Dave Johnson
- Buddy Landel defeated Tommy Rich
- Alan Iron Eagle & Tim Horner defeated Doug Vines & George South
- Lex Luger defeated Mike Hart
- The Fabulous Freebird (Jimmy Garvin & Michael Hayes) defeated Norman & The Juicer
- Dark match: Sting (c) defeated Ric Flair to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 6, 1990
at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, Alabama
- Brutus Beefcake defeated George South
- Koko B. Ware defeated Alan Martin
- Mr. Perfect (w/ The Genius) defeated Mark Regan
- The Big Boss Man (w/ Slick) defeated Tony Montana
- The Bushwhackers (Butch & Luke) defeated Iron Mike Sharpe & John Ziegler
- Rhythm and Blues (Greg Valentine & The Honky Tonk Man) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Jim Gorman & Paul Roma
WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 6, 1991
at the West Palm Beach Auditorium in West Palm Beach, Florida
- The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart) (c) defeated Bob Bradley & Tom Bennett to retain the WWF World Tag Team Championship
- Kane The Undertaker (w/ Brother Love) defeated Randy Hunter
- Jake Roberts defeated Pete Sanchez
- The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Cliff Sheets & WT Jones
- Sgt. Slaughter (w/ General Adnan) defeated Ray Palmer
- Mr. Perfect (w/ Bobby Heenan) (c) defeated Danny Brazil to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 6, 1996
at the Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Ahmed Johnson defeated The Royal Spider
- Isaac Yankem DDS defeated Brian Walsh
- Skip (w/ Sunny) defeated Rad Radford
WCW Saturday Night: January 6, 1996
at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia
- Eddie Guerrero defeated The Gambler
- Disco Inferno defeated Big Train Bart
- Meng (w/ Hugh Morrus) defeated Mike Davis
- Johnny B. Badd (w/ Diamond Doll) (c) defeated Squire David Taylor to retain the WCW World Television Championship
- Alex Wright defeated Chris Kanyon
- Hugh Morrus (w/ Meng) defeated Mark Starr
- Arn Anderson & Brian Pillman defeated The American Males (Marcus Alexander Bagwell & Scotty Riggs)
- Lex Luger (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Cobra
WWF Monday Night RAW: January 6, 1997
at the Knickerbocker Arena in Albany, New York
- Mankind defeated Owen Hart
- Doug Furnas and Phil Lafon defeated Fake Diesel and Fake Razor Ramon (w/ Jim Ross)
- Vader defeated Bret Hart
WCW Monday Nitro: January 6, 1997
in the Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, Louisiana
- Glacier defeated Beautiful Bobby
- Konnan (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Big Bubba in a Mexican strap match
- WCW World Television Champion, Lord Steven Regal fought Jim Duggan to a time-limit draw
- Hugh Morrus defeated Jim Powers (w/ Teddy Long)
- Rey Mysterio Jr. defeated Psychosis
- The Taskmaster (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Chavo Guerrero Jr.
- WCW United States Champion, Eddie Guerrero defeated Alex Wright
- Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) (w/ Sister Sherri) defeated The Amazing French Canadians (Jacques Rougeau & Carl Ouellet) (w/ Col. Rob Parker)
- Lex Luger defeated Meng
WWF Smackdown: January 6, 2000
in Orlando, Florida at the Orlando Arena
- X-Pac defeated The Big Show by DQ
- The Hollys (Crash Holly & Hardcore Holly) defeated Chris Jericho & Chyna
- The Acolytes (Bradshaw & Faarooq) defeated Mr. Ass by DQ in a Two On One Handicap Match
- Kane defeated The Road Dogg
- Kurt Angle defeated The Rock by DQ
- Christian, Edge & Jeff Hardy defeated Al Snow & The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley)
- Test defeated The Big Bossman
- Kai En Tai (Funaki & Taka Michinoku) defeated The Mean Street Posse (Joey Abs, Pete Gas & Rodney) in a Three On Two Handicap Match
- Rikishi Phatu defeated Triple H (w/ Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley) (c) by DQ in a WWF Championship Match
WCW Thunder: January 6, 2000
at the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina
- WCW Cruiserweight Champion, Madusa defeated Asya
- Shane Helms, Shannon Moore, & Evan Karagias defeated Chavo Guerrero Jr., JC Ice & Wolfie D
- WCW US Champion, Jeff Jarrett defeated WCW Hardcore Champion Norman Smiley in a bunkhouse match; only the US title was at stake
- Midnight defeated Stevie Ray
- Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Kevin Nash via disqualification
- WCW Tag Team Champions, David Flair & Crowbar defeated Billy Kidman & Konnan
- Terry Funk fought WCW World Champion, Bret Hart to a no contest in a non-title hardcore match
WWF Jakked: January 6, 2001
at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas
- K-Kwik defeated Essa Rios
- D-Lo Brown (w/ Tiger Ali Singh) defeated Grandmaster Sexay
- Scotty 2 Hotty defeated Chaz (w/ Tiger Ali Singh)
WWE Heat: January 6, 2002
at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C.
- Dark Match: Brock Lesnar defeated Funaki
- Dark Match: Ron Waterman defeated Rico Costantino
- Billy defeated Scotty 2 Hotty
- Chuck defeated Albert
- Christian (c) defeated Crash in a WWF European Title Match
WWF Monday Night RAW: January 6, 2003
at the America West Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- Batista, Rico & The Three-Minute Warning (Jamal & Rosey) (w/ Ric Flair) defeated The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) in a No Disqualification Four On Two Handicap Match
- Molly Holly & Victoria defeated Jacqueline & Trish Stratus
- Lance Storm & William Regal defeated Booker T & Goldust (c) to win the World Tag Team Championship with Chief Morley as the Special guest referee
- Test (w/ Stacy Keibler) defeated Christopher Nowinski (w/ D-Lo Brown)
- Kane & Rob Van Dam (w/ Shawn Michaels) defeated Chris Jericho & Christian (w/ Randy Orton)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 6, 2005
at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- Rey Mysterio defeated Eddie Guerrero
- Funaki (c) defeated Akio in a WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
- Kurt Angle defeated Brian Black in a Kurt Angle Invitational Match
- Doug Basham (w/ Danny Basham) defeated Rob Van Dam (w/ Rey Mysterio)
- Heidenreich & Paul Heyman vs. The Undertaker ended in No Contest in a Two On One Handicap Match
TNA Xplosion: January 6, 2006
in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios
- Chris Sabin & Lance Hoyt defeated Jon Bolen & Roderick Strong
WWE Heat: January 6, 2006
at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Dark match: Chavo Guerrero defeated Mike Mondo
- Snitsky defeated Val Venis
- The Heart Throbs (Antonio & Romeo) defeated Fred Sampson & Scotty Charisma
- Viscera defeated Tyson Tomko
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 6, 2006
at the Wachovia Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania
- John Bradshaw Layfield (w/ Jillian Hall) defeated Matt Hardy in a Falls Count Anywhere Match
- Mark Henry (w/ Melina) defeated Gus Harlacher, Jon Troske & Rob Eckos in a Three On One Handicap Elimination Match
- Kid Kash (c) defeated Juventud to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship
- Chris Benoit [3] defeated Randy Orton (replacement for Booker T) [3] by DQ in a WWE United States Championship Best Of Seven Series Match # 6
- MNM (Mercury & Nitro) (c) (w/ Melina) defeated Batista & Rey Mysterio to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship Steel Cage match
TNA Final Resolution: January 6, 2008
at the TNA Impact! Zone in Orlando, Florida
- LAX defeated Lance Hoyt & Jimmy Rave
- Kaz defeated Black Reign
- Gail Kim defeated Awesome Kong for the TNA Knockout title in a no DQ match
- Judas Mesias defeated Abyss
- Booker T and Sharmell defeated Robert Roode & Traci Brooks
- Team 3D & Johnny Devine defeated Motor City Machine Guns & Jay Lethal in an Ultimate X Match
- A.J. Styles & Tomko defeated Kevin Nash & Samoa Joe to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship
- Kurt Angle defeated Christian Cage to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship
WWE Heat: January 6, 2008
at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- Dark Match: Brian Kendrick defeated Nic Nemeth
- Gene Snitsky defeated Super Crazy
- Harry Smith defeated David Owen
- Drew McIntyre defeated Charlie Haas
- Hardcore Holly defeated Trevor Murdoch
ECW on Sci-Fi: January 6, 2009
at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- Dark Match: Dolph Ziggler defeated Tommy Dreamer
- Jack Swagger defeated Finlay (w/ Hornswoggle)
- Katie Lea (w/ Paul Burchill) defeated Alicia Fox (w/ DJ Gabriel)
- The Boogeyman defeated Brett Barnes
- Matt Hardy defeated Mark Henry (w/ Tony Atlas)
WWE Superstars: January 6, 2011
at the Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona
- Tyler Reks defeated JTG
- Chris Masters defeated Curt Hawkins
- Yoshi Tatsu defeated Zack Ryder
- Ted DiBiase & Tyson Kidd (w/ Maryse) defeated Daniel Bryan & Mark Henry
TNA iMPACT!: January 6, 2011
in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida
- The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defeated AJ Styles & Kazarian
- Madison Rayne & Sarita (w/ Tara) defeated Mickie James & Velvet Sky
- Douglas Williams defeated Rob Terry by DQ
- Jay Lethal defeated Abyss by DQ
- Jeff Jarrett defeated Rob Van Dam in a No Disqualification Match
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 6, 2012
at the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas
- Dark Match: Skip Sheffield defeated Jimmy Uso (w/ Jey Uso)
- Cody Rhodes (c) defeated Booker T to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship
- Hornswoggle defeated Heath Slater in an Over The Top Rope Challenge
- Hunico defeated Ted DiBiase
- Santino Marella defeated Drew McIntyre
- Epico & Primo (w/ Rosa Mendes) defeated Air Boom (Evan Bourne & Kofi Kingston)
- Tamina defeated Natalya
- Daniel Bryan (c) defeated The Big Show by DQ to retain the World Heavyweight Championship
WWE Monday Night RAW: January 6, 2014
at the Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- Rey Mysterio & The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated The Wyatt Family (Daniel Bryan, Erick Rowan & Luke Harper) (w/ Bray Wyatt)
- Big E. Langston defeated Curtis Axel (w/ Ryback)
- Alberto Del Rio defeated Sin Cara
- Cody Rhodes & Goldust defeated The Real Americans (Antonio Cesaro & Jack Swagger) (w/ Zeb Colter)
- The Great Khali (w/ Ranjin Singh) defeated Damien Sandow (with Sgt. Slaughter as Special Guest Referee)
- Aksana & Alicia Fox defeated The Bella Twins (Brie Bella & Nikki Bella)
- Rikishi & Too Cool (Grandmaster Sexay & Scotty 2 Hotty) defeated 3MB (Drew McIntyre, Heath Slater & Jinder Mahal)
- Roman Reigns (w/ Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins) defeated CM Punk (w/ The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & The Road Dogg)
WWE Main Event: January 6, 2015
at the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas
- Fandango (w/ Rosa Mendes) defeated R-Truth
- Titus O'Neil defeated Jack Swagger
