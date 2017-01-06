Birthdays:

- Jacqueline Moore (born January 6, 1964) turns 52



- Ludvig Borga (January 6, 1963 – January 8, 2010)

Georgia Championship Wrestling: January 6, 1950

in the Atlanta Municipal Auditorium in Atlanta, Georgia

- Bibber McCoy vs. Earl Wampler ended in a Draw

- The Blimp defeated Bibber McCoy

- Don McIntyre defeated Jim Coffield

- Johnny Long & Nick Carter defeated Jack LaRue & Joe Marsh

NWA Hollywood: January 6, 1969

in San Diego, California

- Black Gordman defeated Nelson Royal

- Haystacks Calhoun defeated Crybaby Cannon

- The Medics (Medic 1 & Medic 2) (c) defeated Lou Albano & Tony Altimore to retain the NWA Americas Tag Team Championship

- Fred Blassie defeated Mad Dog Vachon

- Bobo Brazil (c) defeated The Sheik to retain the NWA Americas Heavyweight Championship

- Gene Kiniski (c) defeated Dominic DeNucci to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship

Rick Rude & Manny Fernandez vs. The Mulkey Brothers - NWA World Wide Wrestling: January 6, 1987



WCW Main Event: January 6, 1991

in the Augusta Civic Center in Augusta, Georgia

- The Junkyard Dog defeated Jim Corbett

- Michael Wallstreet defeated Dave Johnson

- Buddy Landel defeated Tommy Rich

- Alan Iron Eagle & Tim Horner defeated Doug Vines & George South

- Lex Luger defeated Mike Hart

- The Fabulous Freebird (Jimmy Garvin & Michael Hayes) defeated Norman & The Juicer

- Dark match: Sting (c) defeated Ric Flair to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 6, 1990

at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, Alabama

- Brutus Beefcake defeated George South

- Koko B. Ware defeated Alan Martin

- Mr. Perfect (w/ The Genius) defeated Mark Regan

- The Big Boss Man (w/ Slick) defeated Tony Montana

- The Bushwhackers (Butch & Luke) defeated Iron Mike Sharpe & John Ziegler

- Rhythm and Blues (Greg Valentine & The Honky Tonk Man) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Jim Gorman & Paul Roma

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 6, 1991

at the West Palm Beach Auditorium in West Palm Beach, Florida

- The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart) (c) defeated Bob Bradley & Tom Bennett to retain the WWF World Tag Team Championship

- Kane The Undertaker (w/ Brother Love) defeated Randy Hunter

- Jake Roberts defeated Pete Sanchez

- The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Cliff Sheets & WT Jones

- Sgt. Slaughter (w/ General Adnan) defeated Ray Palmer

- Mr. Perfect (w/ Bobby Heenan) (c) defeated Danny Brazil to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 6, 1996

at the Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

- Ahmed Johnson defeated The Royal Spider

- Isaac Yankem DDS defeated Brian Walsh

- Skip (w/ Sunny) defeated Rad Radford

WCW Saturday Night: January 6, 1996

at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia

- Eddie Guerrero defeated The Gambler

- Disco Inferno defeated Big Train Bart

- Meng (w/ Hugh Morrus) defeated Mike Davis

- Johnny B. Badd (w/ Diamond Doll) (c) defeated Squire David Taylor to retain the WCW World Television Championship

- Alex Wright defeated Chris Kanyon

- Hugh Morrus (w/ Meng) defeated Mark Starr

- Arn Anderson & Brian Pillman defeated The American Males (Marcus Alexander Bagwell & Scotty Riggs)

- Lex Luger (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Cobra

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 6, 1997

at the Knickerbocker Arena in Albany, New York

- Mankind defeated Owen Hart

- Doug Furnas and Phil Lafon defeated Fake Diesel and Fake Razor Ramon (w/ Jim Ross)

- Vader defeated Bret Hart

WCW Monday Nitro: January 6, 1997

in the Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, Louisiana

- Glacier defeated Beautiful Bobby

- Konnan (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Big Bubba in a Mexican strap match

- WCW World Television Champion, Lord Steven Regal fought Jim Duggan to a time-limit draw

- Hugh Morrus defeated Jim Powers (w/ Teddy Long)

- Rey Mysterio Jr. defeated Psychosis

- The Taskmaster (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Chavo Guerrero Jr.

- WCW United States Champion, Eddie Guerrero defeated Alex Wright

- Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) (w/ Sister Sherri) defeated The Amazing French Canadians (Jacques Rougeau & Carl Ouellet) (w/ Col. Rob Parker)

- Lex Luger defeated Meng

WWF Smackdown: January 6, 2000

in Orlando, Florida at the Orlando Arena

- X-Pac defeated The Big Show by DQ (WATCH HERE)

- The Hollys (Crash Holly & Hardcore Holly) defeated Chris Jericho & Chyna (WATCH HERE)

- The Acolytes (Bradshaw & Faarooq) defeated Mr. Ass by DQ in a Two On One Handicap Match (WATCH HERE)

- Kane defeated The Road Dogg (WATCH HERE)

- Kurt Angle defeated The Rock by DQ (WATCH HERE)

- Christian, Edge & Jeff Hardy defeated Al Snow & The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) (WATCH HERE)

- Test defeated The Big Bossman (WATCH HERE)

- Kai En Tai (Funaki & Taka Michinoku) defeated The Mean Street Posse (Joey Abs, Pete Gas & Rodney) in a Three On Two Handicap Match (WATCH HERE)

- Rikishi Phatu defeated Triple H (w/ Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley) (c) by DQ in a WWF Championship Match (WATCH HERE)

WCW Thunder: January 6, 2000

at the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina

- WCW Cruiserweight Champion, Madusa defeated Asya

- Shane Helms, Shannon Moore, & Evan Karagias defeated Chavo Guerrero Jr., JC Ice & Wolfie D

- WCW US Champion, Jeff Jarrett defeated WCW Hardcore Champion Norman Smiley in a bunkhouse match; only the US title was at stake

- Midnight defeated Stevie Ray

- Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Kevin Nash via disqualification

- WCW Tag Team Champions, David Flair & Crowbar defeated Billy Kidman & Konnan

- Terry Funk fought WCW World Champion, Bret Hart to a no contest in a non-title hardcore match

WWF Jakked: January 6, 2001

at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas

- K-Kwik defeated Essa Rios

- D-Lo Brown (w/ Tiger Ali Singh) defeated Grandmaster Sexay

- Scotty 2 Hotty defeated Chaz (w/ Tiger Ali Singh)

Mad Man Pondo vs. 2 Tuff Tony - IWA Mid-South Wrestling: January 6, 2001



WWE Heat: January 6, 2002

at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C.

- Dark Match: Brock Lesnar defeated Funaki

- Dark Match: Ron Waterman defeated Rico Costantino

- Billy defeated Scotty 2 Hotty

- Chuck defeated Albert

- Christian (c) defeated Crash in a WWF European Title Match

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 6, 2003

at the America West Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

- Batista, Rico & The Three-Minute Warning (Jamal & Rosey) (w/ Ric Flair) defeated The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) in a No Disqualification Four On Two Handicap Match

- Molly Holly & Victoria defeated Jacqueline & Trish Stratus

- Lance Storm & William Regal defeated Booker T & Goldust (c) to win the World Tag Team Championship with Chief Morley as the Special guest referee

- Test (w/ Stacy Keibler) defeated Christopher Nowinski (w/ D-Lo Brown)

- Kane & Rob Van Dam (w/ Shawn Michaels) defeated Chris Jericho & Christian (w/ Randy Orton)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 6, 2005

at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

- Rey Mysterio defeated Eddie Guerrero

- Funaki (c) defeated Akio in a WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

- Kurt Angle defeated Brian Black in a Kurt Angle Invitational Match

- Doug Basham (w/ Danny Basham) defeated Rob Van Dam (w/ Rey Mysterio)

- Heidenreich & Paul Heyman vs. The Undertaker ended in No Contest in a Two On One Handicap Match (WATCH HERE)

TNA Xplosion: January 6, 2006

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Chris Sabin & Lance Hoyt defeated Jon Bolen & Roderick Strong

WWE Heat: January 6, 2006

at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey

- Dark match: Chavo Guerrero defeated Mike Mondo

- Snitsky defeated Val Venis

- The Heart Throbs (Antonio & Romeo) defeated Fred Sampson & Scotty Charisma

- Viscera defeated Tyson Tomko

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 6, 2006

at the Wachovia Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

- John Bradshaw Layfield (w/ Jillian Hall) defeated Matt Hardy in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

- Mark Henry (w/ Melina) defeated Gus Harlacher, Jon Troske & Rob Eckos in a Three On One Handicap Elimination Match

- Kid Kash (c) defeated Juventud to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

- Chris Benoit [3] defeated Randy Orton (replacement for Booker T) [3] by DQ in a WWE United States Championship Best Of Seven Series Match # 6

- MNM (Mercury & Nitro) (c) (w/ Melina) defeated Batista & Rey Mysterio to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship Steel Cage match

TNA Final Resolution: January 6, 2008

at the TNA Impact! Zone in Orlando, Florida

- LAX defeated Lance Hoyt & Jimmy Rave

- Kaz defeated Black Reign

- Gail Kim defeated Awesome Kong for the TNA Knockout title in a no DQ match

- Judas Mesias defeated Abyss

- Booker T and Sharmell defeated Robert Roode & Traci Brooks

- Team 3D & Johnny Devine defeated Motor City Machine Guns & Jay Lethal in an Ultimate X Match

- A.J. Styles & Tomko defeated Kevin Nash & Samoa Joe to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship

- Kurt Angle defeated Christian Cage to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Heat: January 6, 2008

at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

- Dark Match: Brian Kendrick defeated Nic Nemeth

- Gene Snitsky defeated Super Crazy

- Harry Smith defeated David Owen

- Drew McIntyre defeated Charlie Haas

- Hardcore Holly defeated Trevor Murdoch

ECW on Sci-Fi: January 6, 2009

at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

- Dark Match: Dolph Ziggler defeated Tommy Dreamer

- Jack Swagger defeated Finlay (w/ Hornswoggle)

- Katie Lea (w/ Paul Burchill) defeated Alicia Fox (w/ DJ Gabriel)

- The Boogeyman defeated Brett Barnes

- Matt Hardy defeated Mark Henry (w/ Tony Atlas)

WWE Superstars: January 6, 2011

at the Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona

- Tyler Reks defeated JTG

- Chris Masters defeated Curt Hawkins

- Yoshi Tatsu defeated Zack Ryder

- Ted DiBiase & Tyson Kidd (w/ Maryse) defeated Daniel Bryan & Mark Henry

TNA iMPACT!: January 6, 2011

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defeated AJ Styles & Kazarian

- Madison Rayne & Sarita (w/ Tara) defeated Mickie James & Velvet Sky

- Douglas Williams defeated Rob Terry by DQ

- Jay Lethal defeated Abyss by DQ

- Jeff Jarrett defeated Rob Van Dam in a No Disqualification Match

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 6, 2012

at the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas

- Dark Match: Skip Sheffield defeated Jimmy Uso (w/ Jey Uso)

- Cody Rhodes (c) defeated Booker T to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

- Hornswoggle defeated Heath Slater in an Over The Top Rope Challenge

- Hunico defeated Ted DiBiase

- Santino Marella defeated Drew McIntyre

- Epico & Primo (w/ Rosa Mendes) defeated Air Boom (Evan Bourne & Kofi Kingston)

- Tamina defeated Natalya

- Daniel Bryan (c) defeated The Big Show by DQ to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 6, 2014

at the Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

- Rey Mysterio & The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated The Wyatt Family (Daniel Bryan, Erick Rowan & Luke Harper) (w/ Bray Wyatt)

- Big E. Langston defeated Curtis Axel (w/ Ryback) (WATCH HERE)

- Alberto Del Rio defeated Sin Cara (WATCH HERE)

- Cody Rhodes & Goldust defeated The Real Americans (Antonio Cesaro & Jack Swagger) (w/ Zeb Colter) (WATCH HERE)

- The Great Khali (w/ Ranjin Singh) defeated Damien Sandow (with Sgt. Slaughter as Special Guest Referee) (WATCH HERE)

- Aksana & Alicia Fox defeated The Bella Twins (Brie Bella & Nikki Bella) (WATCH HERE)

- Rikishi & Too Cool (Grandmaster Sexay & Scotty 2 Hotty) defeated 3MB (Drew McIntyre, Heath Slater & Jinder Mahal)

- Roman Reigns (w/ Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins) defeated CM Punk (w/ The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & The Road Dogg)

WWE Main Event: January 6, 2015

at the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas

- Fandango (w/ Rosa Mendes) defeated R-Truth (WATCH HERE)

- Titus O'Neil defeated Jack Swagger (WATCH HERE)

