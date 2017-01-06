- Kacy Catanzaro of American Ninja Warrior fame is at this week's tryouts at the WWE Performance Center. She is the only woman to complete a City Finals course on the show, and has made Sports Illustrated's "Fittest 50" list of the world's top female athletes twice. In the video above, Catanzaro talks about possibly working for WWE.

"I think a lot of the things from my background, from gymnastics to obstacle course racing - the physical and the mental, the speed, agility, strength, all of that - [and] being able to mentally prepare for that and go in front of a lot of people and be on point that second that you have to... I think that all of that could be a really big advantage for me coming into the WWE," Catanzaro said.

- WWE announced that WWE Chief Strategy & Financial Officer George A. Barrios will participate in a presentation at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City on Wednesday, January 11th. A live audio webcast will be available online at corporate.wwe.com/investors. He us expected to speak at approximately 10:40 a.m. ET. A replay of the presentation will be available after the actual event and will be available for 90 days following the conference.

- John Cena posted the video below of himself doing a 440 lb. pause bench press and gave a nod to fans who joke about him always kicking out at two. He wrote:

