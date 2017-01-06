- Kacy Catanzaro of American Ninja Warrior fame is at this week's tryouts at the WWE Performance Center. She is the only woman to complete a City Finals course on the show, and has made Sports Illustrated's "Fittest 50" list of the world's top female athletes twice. In the video above, Catanzaro talks about possibly working for WWE.
- WWE announced that WWE Chief Strategy & Financial Officer George A. Barrios will participate in a presentation at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City on Wednesday, January 11th. A live audio webcast will be available online at corporate.wwe.com/investors. He us expected to speak at approximately 10:40 a.m. ET. A replay of the presentation will be available after the actual event and will be available for 90 days following the conference.
- John Cena posted the video below of himself doing a 440 lb. pause bench press and gave a nod to fans who joke about him always kicking out at two. He wrote:
440lb 'pause bench' @AJStylesOrg will understand why at #RoyalRumble I can kick out at 2! @WWE @TapouT #EarnTheDay pic.twitter.com/ZUgkpylmvJ— John Cena (@JohnCena) January 6, 2017
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.