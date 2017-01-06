- As seen above, Ring of Honor posted the full match between Tough Guy Inc. and First Generation. This match comes from their "Future of Honor" series, which showcases new talent from the ROH Dojo.

- Voting ends tonight at 11:59pm for Ring of Honor's 2016 "Match of the Year" and the top three in the voting are: 40 percent - Addiction vs. Young Bucks vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Ladder War - ASE8), 9 percent - Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal (Death Before Dishonor), and 9 percent - Kyle O'Reilly vs. Adam Cole (Final Battle 2016).

Today's the final day to vote for the best match of 2016! Have your vote counted! Poll closes at 11:59pm TONIGHT! https://t.co/pdTsaE8A62 pic.twitter.com/QuHnkJzmOH — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 6, 2017

- For the first time ever, Cody Rhodes took on Ricochet at a WhatCulture Pro Wrestling event tonight in Manchester, England. After their match, Cody found out the arena had a Star Wars themed "Cantina" bar. Although it was closed, Cody decided to crash it and get some pictures.

1/2 Tonight at the show in Manchester, the arena had a Star Wars "Cantina" bar...sadly, I was told it was closed



(I couldn't accept that) — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 7, 2017

2/2 After my match(which @KingRicochet is the real deal btw), I broke into said bar and took pictures. Until I was scolded and escorted out pic.twitter.com/9BbjDhKb9W — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 7, 2017

