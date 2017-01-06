- As seen above, Ring of Honor posted the full match between Tough Guy Inc. and First Generation. This match comes from their "Future of Honor" series, which showcases new talent from the ROH Dojo.

- Voting ends tonight at 11:59pm for Ring of Honor's 2016 "Match of the Year" and the top three in the voting are: 40 percent - Addiction vs. Young Bucks vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Ladder War - ASE8), 9 percent - Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal (Death Before Dishonor), and 9 percent - Kyle O'Reilly vs. Adam Cole (Final Battle 2016).


Cody Rhodes Out With Two WWE Stars On NYE (Photo), Alexa Bliss (Video), WWE's Best Instagram Photos
- For the first time ever, Cody Rhodes took on Ricochet at a WhatCulture Pro Wrestling event tonight in Manchester, England. After their match, Cody found out the arena had a Star Wars themed "Cantina" bar. Although it was closed, Cody decided to crash it and get some pictures.



