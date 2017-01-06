- Xavier Woods posted these videos with Neville and Rusev as they prepare to do battle in the finals of the FIFA 17 tournament on Woods' "UpUpDownDown" tournament:

- After returning to the company at last night's Full Sail University TV tapings, Kassius Ohno (Chris Hero) worked tonight's WWE NXT live event in Largo, FL. He defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas in what was said to be a really good match. Stay tuned for full results from that show.

- As seen below, WWE cruiserweight Lince Dorado was helping teach a class at the Team Vision Dojo in Orlando earlier tonight:

