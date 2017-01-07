In an update on the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament that airs next weekend, the full 16-man roster for the two-night tournament is now official:

* Danny Burch* Mark Andrews* Roy Johnson* Dan Moloney* Joseph Conners* Tyson T-Bone* James Drake* Tyler Bate* Sam Gradwell* Jordan Devlin* Wolfgang* Pete Dunne* HC Dyer* Trent Seven* Saxon Huxley* Tucker

There will be a preview for the tournament that premieres on the WWE Network after Monday's loaded RAW from New Orleans goes off the air. Below is a preview:

This Monday after Raw, WWE Network subscribers will get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the historic WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament. The United Kingdom Championship Tournament Preview Show will give the WWE Universe the opportunity to see how this 16-man throwdown came together, and to get to know the grapplers from the U.K. who will compete for this incredible honor.

