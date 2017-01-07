Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Largo, Florida:

* Montez Ford defeated Patrick Clark with a standing Shooting Star Press

* Mandy Rose and Daria defeated Liv Morgan and Aliyah

* Tye Dillinger came to the ring for a promo but Blake interrupted him. Dillinger left him laying with a superkick

* Tian Bing defeated Akira Tozawa

* Steve Cutler defeated Cezar Bononi

* Jack Gallagher and Oney Lorcan defeated Tony Nese and Noam Dar

* Billie Kay defeated Macey Estrella

* Kassius Ohno defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas with the big elbow to the back of the head. Great match

* NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa defeated Eric Young, Big Damo and Alexander Wolfe. Great main event, lots of action everywhere. Nakamura hit the Kinshasa on Wolfe for the win

