- As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at mirrored double team maneuvers.
- As noted, Kassius Ohno worked last night's WWE NXT live event in Largo, FL after returning to the company at Thursday's TV tapings. He defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas. Below are photos from Hero's live event return:
#NXTLargo Oh No! @KassiusOhno, don't hurt 'em. The return of the #DreamKiller pic.twitter.com/pie4IcUd0t— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 7, 2017
#NXTLargo Put some respect on the name. @KassiusOhno pic.twitter.com/ndCdjcqswn— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 7, 2017
