Thanks to Billy Foster for the following TNA Impact Wrestling spoilers from Friday night's tapings in Orlando. These took place in addition to the One Night Only pay-per-view and should be put with the other tapings from Thursday to make half of the January 12th episode.

* Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud have been re-branded as a "Liberace + valet" type of unit. Spud is sporting a powder blue doorman suit; Rex in a floor length white fur coat with oversized, sparkly rings on most fingers. Rex cuts a flamboyant promo claiming that Spud has been "reborn" and "it's not about violence in 2017." Robbie E interrupts and gets the double attack in ring. Rex will apparently be using his oversized rings as a brass-knuckle type ploy

* Braxton Sutter defeated Mike Bennett. Allie comes out midway through match as an equalizer against Maria Kanellis. It appears the real-life couples will be continuing this storyline

* TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary cuts a promo in the ring on how there's no more challengers for her to take on. Jade, now sporting short hair, interrupts and requests another shot. Rosemary challenges Jade to a Monster's Ball match (Red vs. Blue). Rosemary goes on the attack after Jade accepts

* The Hardys defeated The Wolves to retain the TNA Tag Team Titles. Excellent match with lots of high spots, near falls, 1 on 2 submissions, and 2 on 1 spots. Dissension between The Wolves starts brewing to set up a Davey Richards heel-turn on Edwards

Taped Friday:

* Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud defeated Robbie E and Swoggle. Rex got the pin on Swoggle, who got a really good pop

* Crazzy Steve and Abyss defeated Eddie Kingston and Bram by DQ when James Storm hit Abyss with a beer bottle. The two teams brawled after the match

* Jade defeated Laurel Von Ness in a match for Xplosion

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.